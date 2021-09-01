Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass: All weapon skins up for grabs

The next Valorant update includes a brand new Battlepass with a variety of gun skins, buddies, player cards, and sprays. The Battlepass for Episode 3 Act 2 will also have 50 tiers like last time, but with new content.

The Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass is going to cost 1000 Valorant Points or VP, which roughly converts to 799 INR or 9.99 USD. However, players do have the option to take the free path and get a maximum of two free rewards after every five tiers. Meanwhile, premium Battlepass users can get each and every item present in the entire pass.

This article will give an in-depth look into all the new gun skins that are coming with Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2 update.

All weapon skins in the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass

All the skins available in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 are as follows:

The Artisan bundle

Artisan bundle Bucky shotgun:

Artisan Bucky white variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Bucky blue variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Bucky green variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Bucky red variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan bundle Ghost pistol:

Artisan Ghost blue variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Ghost green variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Ghost red variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Ghost white variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan bundle Marshal sniper:

Artisan Marshal blue variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Marshal green variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Marshal red variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Marshal white variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan bundle Phantom assault rifle:

Artisan Phantom blue variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Marshal green variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Marshal red variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Marshal white variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan bundle melee weapon:

Artisan Melee blue variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Melee green variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Melee red variant (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Melee white variant (Image via Riot Games)

The Varnish bundle

The Varnish bundle contains four weapons, consisting of Bulldog, Judge, Sherrif, and Stinger.

Varnish Sheriff in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Varnish Stinger in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Varnish Judge in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Varnish Bulldog in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Nitro bundle

The Nitro bundle contains four weapons, consisting of Vandal, Odin, Operator, and Guardian.

Nitro Vandal in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Nitro Odin in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Nitro Operator in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Nitro Guardian in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant’s upcoming Battlepass features three different weapon bundles called the Varnish bundle, Artisan bundle, and Nitro bundle. The Artisan bundle is all about luxury, while the Varnish bundle gives a feeling of good craftsmanship, and finally the Nitro is all about flashiness.

