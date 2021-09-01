Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass: All weapon skins up for grabs

The next Valorant update includes a brand new Battlepass with a variety of gun skins, buddies, player cards, and sprays. The Battlepass for Episode 3 Act 2 will also have 50 tiers like last time, but with new content.
The Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass is going to cost 1000 Valorant Points or VP, which roughly converts to 799 INR or 9.99 USD. However, players do have the option to take the free path and get a maximum of two free rewards after every five tiers. Meanwhile, premium Battlepass users can get each and every item present in the entire pass.
This article will give an in-depth look into all the new gun skins that are coming with Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2 update.
All weapon skins in the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass
All the skins available in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 are as follows:
The Artisan bundle
Artisan bundle Bucky shotgun:
Artisan bundle Ghost pistol:
Artisan bundle Marshal sniper:
Artisan bundle Phantom assault rifle:
Artisan bundle melee weapon:
The Varnish bundle
The Varnish bundle contains four weapons, consisting of Bulldog, Judge, Sherrif, and Stinger.
The Nitro bundle
The Nitro bundle contains four weapons, consisting of Vandal, Odin, Operator, and Guardian.
Valorant’s upcoming Battlepass features three different weapon bundles called the Varnish bundle, Artisan bundle, and Nitro bundle. The Artisan bundle is all about luxury, while the Varnish bundle gives a feeling of good craftsmanship, and finally the Nitro is all about flashiness.