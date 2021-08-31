Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: When it is releasing and what to expect from the upcoming update

Act 1 of Valorant’s Episode 3, Reflection, is almost coming to an end, and fans of the shooter are pretty curious to know what Riot has in store for them in the next big update.

While Act 1 brought in the latest Agent KAY/O to the roster, many are expecting that in patch 3.05, Valorant might just be getting itself a new map.

However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, and though there have been a few leaks and community conjectures at this point, Riot is yet to provide any details regarding the upcoming update.

TLDR; Act I is now 2 weeks longer and Competitive and progression adjustments will follow. Episode 3 Act II now kicks off on or around September 8, exact times TBD. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 11, 2021

But what players have confirmed at this point is when the new Act will start. As Riot employees took a week-long break some time ago, the normal patch progression was delayed by 2 weeks, and Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2 is expected to go live next week, on either September 7 or 8.

What can players expect from Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2?

🔻Night Market Map Tease?🔻



This flora doesn't quite resemble what we see on Breeze, which would be the assumption given the abundance. They look more fern-like.



-The Kingdom architecture is built into the land, which is not the case on Breeze.



Just a thought!



| #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/U1kDpiMRVi — Cynprel (@cynprel) July 29, 2021

While there is no confirmation on what Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2 will bring with it, there are strong suggestions that the new update will have a new map along with an Agent.

During the Act 1 Night Market, Riot teased images of a particular location that did not match the locale of any of the maps already released in the game so far.

This led many to believe that the images that were teased by Riot were of a new map, and might just be set in Australia surrounding Skye’s lore.

riot is either messing up or trolling lul pic.twitter.com/3ORfC9Fe85 — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) July 7, 2021

Hints of a new Agent are also in the air, as prominent data miners like ValorantLeaks and Floxay, have stumbled on the codename “Sprinter” and “Deadeye”, hinting at a possible Agent release in Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2.

In a recent tweet, Valorant’s official handle teased a gif that shows a radianite bullet coming out of its casings, which many in the community are taking as a much substantial hint at a new Agent.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi