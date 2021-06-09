Valorant Episode 3: Everything we know so far

Valorant Episode 3 is arriving in the next few weeks, and the developers have already started to reveal some exciting new details about the upcoming season.
With every new update, Valorant developers have come up with a lot of new things. In this upcoming update, they will surely do the same for the players.
Here are some of the details everyone wants to know about the upcoming Valorant Episode 3.
Valorant Episode 3: Start date and what to expect
1) Expected Starting Date
There is no information given about the starting date of the Valorant Episode 3. However, it is expected to arrive in the 4th week of June.
According to Floxay, a famous Valorant data miner, Episode 3 will start on June 22nd and will end in January next year.
2) New Agent
A new agent is coming into the game with the new episode. Valorant data miners have already revealed some of the teasers for the upcoming agent.
3) Weapon Price:
It's one of the most important changes in the game. According to Mike, there will be price changes for a lot of guns in the shop.
4) Squad Boost
Players will get XP if they are playing with friends. The Squad Boost event will start on June 22nd and will run until July 26th. The actual boost percentage will depend on the number of members in the party.
5) Account Leveling
Episode 3 will add a new way to recognize and reward the players for their time playing Valorant. Details will be revealed in the Episode 3 live stream on Twitch on June 21st at 10AM PT.
6) YR1 Event Pass
Valorant has recently completed its one year anniversary and to celebrate that, the developers will bring the YR1 Event Pass with the upcoming Episode 3. Players will get an Episode 3 Player Card, a Gun Buddy and more without spending a VP.
Players are already highly excited for the upcoming Valorant Episode 3.