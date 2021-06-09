Valorant Episode 3: Everything we know so far

Valorant Episode 3 is arriving in the next few weeks, and the developers have already started to reveal some exciting new details about the upcoming season.

With every new update, Valorant developers have come up with a lot of new things. In this upcoming update, they will surely do the same for the players.

Here are some of the details everyone wants to know about the upcoming Valorant Episode 3.

Valorant Episode 3: Start date and what to expect

1) Expected Starting Date

There is no information given about the starting date of the Valorant Episode 3. However, it is expected to arrive in the 4th week of June.

According to Floxay, a famous Valorant data miner, Episode 3 will start on June 22nd and will end in January next year.

Episode 3;

Jun 22 - Jan 11



Act 1: Jun 22 - Aug 24

Act 2: Aug 24 - Oct 19

Act 3: Oct 19 - Jan 11 — floxay (@floxayyy) June 8, 2021

2) New Agent

A new agent is coming into the game with the new episode. Valorant data miners have already revealed some of the teasers for the upcoming agent.

3) Weapon Price:

It's one of the most important changes in the game. According to Mike, there will be price changes for a lot of guns in the shop.

Future Weapon Price Changes | #VALORANT

~ Frenzy : 500 >>> 450

~ Stinger : 1100 >>> 950

~ Bucky: 900 >>> 850

~ Judge: 1600 >>> 1850

~ Bulldog: 2100 >>> 2050

~ Guardian: 2400 >>> 2250

~ Marshall: 1000 >>> 950

~ Operator: 5000 >>> 4700

~ Ares: 1600 >>> 1550 — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 7, 2021

4) Squad Boost

Players will get XP if they are playing with friends. The Squad Boost event will start on June 22nd and will run until July 26th. The actual boost percentage will depend on the number of members in the party.

Squad Boost in Valorant (Image via Riot)

5) Account Leveling

Episode 3 will add a new way to recognize and reward the players for their time playing Valorant. Details will be revealed in the Episode 3 live stream on Twitch on June 21st at 10AM PT.

Account Leveling (Image via Riot)

6) YR1 Event Pass

Valorant has recently completed its one year anniversary and to celebrate that, the developers will bring the YR1 Event Pass with the upcoming Episode 3. Players will get an Episode 3 Player Card, a Gun Buddy and more without spending a VP.

"Join a month long party to celebrate our birthday with VALORANT YR1 events."



I won't even try to copy here the stuff that's in this article, it's just too much :)https://t.co/rsTfbVWUIl pic.twitter.com/lWISZiVDrI — floxay (@floxayyy) June 2, 2021

Players are already highly excited for the upcoming Valorant Episode 3.

