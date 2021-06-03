Valorant YR1 Events to reward players with squad boost and account leveling 

Valorant is celebrating its first birthday as the game completes one year since its public release on June 2nd, 2020.

The tactical FPS from Riot Games has already attracted a huge number of players worldwide in its short span of life.

Come celebrate VALORANT's One year with us. The VALORANT Anniversary event starts NOW!

The upcoming YR1 Events are a month-long celebration packing a lot of exciting stuff for the Valorant community, ranging from the night market, a community battle pass, to the Episode 3 Livestream, a possible new agent reveal, and much more.

Squad boost and account leveling are part of the Valorant YR1 Events

Starting from June 22th, running till July 26th, Valorant players will gain increased XP if they are playing with friends.

“Get more from VALORANT when you play with friends. Queue with your favorite entry fraggers, support, and lurkers, to get more XP in any VALORANT game mode. Squad Boost runs for one month, specifically, June 22 to July 26, with timings to coincide with your local Patch release.”

The actual boost percentage will depend on the party size. A party of two friends will get 8% extra XP, while a party of three will get 12%. With a party of four and five friends, players can get 16% and 20% increased XP respectively.

"Join a month long party to celebrate our birthday with VALORANT YR1 events."



I won't even try to copy here the stuff that's in this article, it's just too much

This means players can unlock new agents and other agent contract-related souvenirs at a significantly faster rate, given they are playing with friends.

The Squad boost function will work on all modes except the custom ones.

As for the account leveling, Riot mentioned that they are adding a new way to recognize and reward players for their time playing Valorant. It comes at the onset of Episode 3, which is, again, on June 22nd.

Account leveling is officially coming to #VALORANT in Episode 3.



"A new way to recognize and reward you for your time playing VALORANT."

Riot promised to go into more detail about the account leveling aspect in their Episode 3 Livestream, which is scheduled to be broadcast on Twitch on June 21st at 10AM PT (10:30 PM IST).

