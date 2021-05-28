Valorant devs tease new agent codenamed Data Transfer for Episode 3, hint at robot or cyborg

With the latest state of Agents, developers at Riot Games have teased a new agent for Valorant Episode 3.

With every new act, Valorant introduces a new agent. After introducing Yoru in Act 1 and Astra in Act 2, the developers at Riot Games chose to skip releasing an agent for Act 3 of Episode 2. However, with the upcoming Episode 3 Act 1, the developers are introducing a new agent.

In the recent State of Agents, the developers went over future plans, as well as teased a new agent in Valorant.

Valorant’s upcoming agent might be able to block opponents' abilities

In the latest State of Agent. John Goscicki, Character Producer at Riot Games, discussed the plans for the future. He also teased a future agent by mentioning:

That said, expect a new agent for Patch 3.0 :)

This time around we are throwing in some abilities that should feel familiar to folks who’ve played traditional FPS games their whole lives, but with added elements that will make those recognizable abilities unique within our roster. This is an Agent whose utility can create moments where you must rely on your gunplay.

Our hope is that the @**&!(&H! #$ &*! *%# &@! *U&^A! “@*!!*(@@*&^” (@&* ^@!^& &@! * &^C#^ANG W*^@ $O )(E *N@! S!T#$

Huh, I’m sorry my keyboard just stopped working there… oh well. The new Agent is coming soon enough, and we’re looking forward to seeing what you think when they finally say hello!

John mentioned that the new agent’s utility can create moments where a player must rely on their gunplay. This could be somewhat similar to Killjoy’s ultimate, where instead of disabling everything, the new agent’s ability might disable only the opponent’s abilities, thereby forcing them to rely only on gunplay.

New Agent Teaser: "Data_Transfer"



~ "This is an Agent who’s utility can create moments where you must rely on your gunplay."#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/vWsZBYPnbS — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) May 28, 2021

The article also included an image with a symbol similar to an agent’s ability. The image is named “Data_Transfer”. A popular data miner, Floxyyy, pointed out that the name Data Transfer could be linked to the “Do Not Enter” spray released with the Episode 2 Act 2 battlepass.

The teaser image is called "Data Transfer", and I just got reminded the other day about this Spray from the previous Battlepass 👀 pic.twitter.com/0B2DCadZ7e — floxay (@floxayyy) May 28, 2021

In the article, John also referred to the agent as “They,” which could be an intentional pronoun trick to hide the gender of the agent, but also could refer to a possible hivemind.

With the new agent confirmed, fans cannot wait for Valorant Episode 3 Act 1.