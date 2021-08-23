How to get free weapon skins in Valorant?

Riot Games’ Valorant has a vast range of both paid and free weapon skins, available in stores, agent contracts and battle passes.

Valorant thrives on its monetization of the premium weapon skins, which are available in the store. The paid weapon skins are designed with attractive animations, finisher effects, and sounds, making it cost a hefty rate.

Players need to buy them directly from the store, with Valorant Points (VP).

However, players can get free weapon skins, especially sidearm weapons, by completing battlepasses and agent contracts. These skins mostly don’t have animated visuals or special sound effects.

They have a basic simple design, which can be unlocked through continuous grind sessions and earning XPs, but the players can still upgrade the free battlepass skins through Radianite Points (RP). There is no other way to get free weapon skins.

How to unlock free weapon skins in Valorant?

Agent contracts and battlepasses are the only two ways to get free weapon skins in Valorant. Here's how the players can unlock them through these two ways:

Unlock free Valorant weapon skin through agent contracts

Activate agent contract to unlock free weapon skins (Screengrab from Valorant)

All Valorant agents have a contract of 10 tiers, consisting of agent-specific player cards, sprays, gun buddies and a sidearm weapon skin.

First, in order to unlock the agent, the player needs to activate the contract and then, complete the agent contract until tier-5 to unlock the agent by grinding or directly through the purchase. However, after that they can further earn more XPs to unlock the weapon skin.

To activate the agent contract, the player needs to follow the steps below:

Go to main menu of Valorant home screen Click on the “Agents” tab, present on the top bar Select the agent to unlock it Click on “Activate”

Unlock free Valorant weapon skin through battlepass

Event Act introduces a free weapon skin in the battlepass (Screengrab from Valorant)

Every Event Act in Valorant has a free weapon skin in the battlepass that can be earned by completing the battlepass. For that, the players need to grind the game to earn XPs. They can also complete weekly and daily missions to complete the battlepass faster.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi