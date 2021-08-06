5 best Valorant skins in 2021

Valorant has globally emerged as one of the most popular FPS games since its release, but its free-to-play model makes Riot Games depend on the monetization of cosmetics like weapon skins for revenue generation.

Riot Games frequently brings detailed and well-crafted weapon skins, along with battle passes and patch notes. Some of the premium skins have got colorful finishings, VFX and visual animations, which are enough to attract any player. Moreover, the sound effects during reload and firing are satisfying enough to make the skins worth buying.

Each and every Valorant weapon, from a melee knife to an Operator, has a giant collection of skins. However, very few have turned out to be the favorites of many Valorant players worldwide. Thus, here are the top five Valorant skins for 2021.

Top 5 Valorant skins of 2021

5) Sentinels of Light

Riot Games’ recently dropped the Sentinels of Light skin bundle inspired by League of Legends’ event, “Sentinels of Light”. The bundle consists of a Seriff, Vandal, Operator, Ares (2,175 VP) and the “Relic of the Sentinel” melee knife for 4,350 VP.

The skin comes in a golden-grey color tone with a “Relic Stone”. When the skin is equipped with the weapons, it gives a arcane shine and glow. Moreover, the amazing reload visual and audio animation is what makes the skin more attractive. The Sentinels of Light skin collection also has pink, red-green and blue-purple variants.

Strike back against Ruination with the Sentinels of Light bundle, now available in the shop. pic.twitter.com/kiOPyx7nOe — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 21, 2021

4) Glitchpop

The Glitchpop skin collection first came to Valorant in August 2020, for Frenzy, Judge, Bulldog, Odin and a Melee. Later it garnered so much popularity among the Valorant community, that the developer brought a second version of it in February 2021. The second version consisted of skins for Phantom, Vandal, Operator, Classic and Axe.

Glitchpop skin is available for Classic, Frenzy, Judge, Bulldog, Vandal, Phantom, Operator and Odin costs 2,175 VP, whereas both the Dagger and Axe cost 4,350 VP.

3) Prime 2.0

The Prime collection first dropped on June 2, 2020, along with the game's release. The Prime skin consisted of skins for Classic, Spectre, Guardian, Vandal and had an Axe for 1,775 VP. Later in March 2021, Valorant dropped the second edition of the Prime collection.

Prime 2.0 has skins for Frenzy, Bucky, Phantom, Odin and a new melee variant named Karambit. All Prime weapon skins cost 1,775 VP, whereas Karambit costs 3,550 VP.

2) Elderflame

The amazing animation, sound effect and the finisher of the Elderflame is what makes the skin so attractive. Elderflame has skin for Vandal, Operator, Judge and Frenzy at a cost of 2,475 VP, and the Elderflame dagger costs 4,950 VP.

The fiery dragon animation for the reloading and finisher has been brilliantly designed by the developers. The skin comes in other color variants, which can be changed using Radiant Points (RP).

1) Reaver

Reaver Vandal was introduced to the Valorant community during the beta but was removed from the store. This led to the community’s demand to bring the Reaver collection back to the store. Later, the skin was revamped and brought to the store, along with the release of the 1.11 patch.

The Reaver Weapon skin collection has skins for Sheriff, Operator, Vandal and Guardian at 1,775 VP. However, Melee costs 3,550 VP. The dark animation and audio visual of the finisher is the best part of the skin.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way the final list for others.

Edited by Sabine Algur