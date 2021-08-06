Valorant Operator skin tier list

A free-to-play game like Valorant generates most of its revenue by monetizing the weapons skins, well-crafted by the developers.

Riot Games frequently brings new weapon skins for players through the battle pass. These weapon skins can be brought directly from the store in exchange for Valorant Points (VP). Else, the players can also wish to wait for the Night Market to get them at a discounted price.

Among all the weapons, the Operator has the highest damage per bullet and is the best pick for the snipers during the full buy rounds in Valorant.

Riot devs have got a vast range of skins for Operators as well, from Reaver Operator to Aerosol Operator. They recently dropped the new Sentinels of Light skin bundle which includes an Operator skin.

Tier list of all Valorant Operator skins

Valorant weapons skins have been beautifully designed by the developers, with textures and amazing VFX and high-level animation. Similarly, Operator skins have also been designed in detail with amazing animation by the developers.

Thus, here is the tier list of all the Operator skins in Valorant:

S Tier

Tier S Operator skins (Image via Riot Games)

Elderflame Operator - 2,475 VP

Ion Operator - 1,775 VP

Reaver Operator - 1,775 VP

A Tier

Tier A Operator skins (Image via Riot Games)

Glitchpop 2.0 Operator -2,175 VP

Forsaken Operator -1,775 VP

Origin Operator Operator -1,775 VP

Sentinels of Light - 2,175 VP

Strike back against Ruination with the Sentinels of Light bundle, now available in the shop. pic.twitter.com/kiOPyx7nOe — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 21, 2021

B Tier

Tier B Operator skins (Image via Riot Games)

G.U.N Operator -1,775 VP

Tethered Realms Operator -1,775 VP

Aerosol Operator - Formation: Act 1 Level 25

C Tier

Tier C Operator skins (Image via Riot Games)

Luxe Operator - 875 VP

Convex Operator - 875 VP

Spline Operator -1,775 VP

K/TAC Operator - Reflection: Act 1 Level 45

D Tier

Tier D Operator skins (Image via Riot Games)

Prism Operator - 875 VP

Minima Operator - 1,275 VP

Infantry Operator - 875 VP

Silvanus Operator -1,275 VP

Red Alert Operator - Ignition: Act 2 Level 45

Cavalier Operator - Formation: Act 2 Level 45

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way the final list for others.

