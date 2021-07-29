Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Night Market: How does it work?

Valorant Night Market is again in Episode 3, Act 1, with weapon skins at an exciting discounted price.

Riot Games’ tactical shooter comes with a wide range of well-crafted weapon skins. However, some premium skins cost a lot to resist players buying them from the Valorant store. Thus, the developers have come up with a personal store called "Night Market."

Night Market drops the game periodically for a short time, providing an opportunity to acquire six random skins at a much cheaper price. This offer will be available till the Night Market ends.

The last time the event appeared was on June 6, 2021, for the YR1 event. Here are the following dates of Night Market’s appearance in the game:

December 10, 2020, to January 11, 2021

February 11, 2021, to February 23, 2021

April 8, 2021, to April 20, 2021

June 2, 2021, to June 15, 2021

Night. Market will go live on July 28 at 5pm PT, and ends August 10 at 5pm PT pic.twitter.com/Z5VtBN3Tii — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 29, 2021

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Night Market went live on July 28 at 5:00 p.m. PT and will end on August 10 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

How does the Night Market work in Valorant?

Valorant players can access the Night Market by clicking on the card-like icon available in the top right corner of the main screen. It appears once the Night Market goes live in the game.

After the Night Market screen appears, the players will get six cards that they need to click to reveal the weapon skins and their discounted price. The player can then buy the skin with VP (Valorant Points) and further upgrade with Radianite Points (RP).

However, one must remember that at the Night Market, once the weapon skins are unveiled, they are final. The skins don’t rotate as they do in the Valorant store. Hence, it completely depends on the players’ luck. The weapon skins and offers are randomized for the players. Also, once the skins are rolled out, they can’t be changed.

Nevertheless, Night Market remains the best opportunity for players to get premium weapon skins at a lower price and offers.

Edited by Srijan Sen