Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Night Market is now open

Valorant Night Market is back with new and exciting deals today.

Valorant has a large pool of weapon cosmetics in-game with their own VFX and finishers. Players love to own those skins for their uniqueness. However, in some cases, these skins are costly and deter players from buying their favorite weapon skin.

With that in mind, Valorant has developed the concept of a virtual "Night Market," where players can acquire up to six cosmetic skins at significantly reduced prices. Valorant players eagerly look forward to these events.

Night. Market will go live on July 28 at 5pm PT, and ends August 10 at 5pm PT pic.twitter.com/Z5VtBN3Tii — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 29, 2021

Valorant Night Market is open till the 11th of August

Today, the developers introduced the Night Market for the Valorant Episode 3 Act 1. Players can run the game to learn about exclusive deals. However, the deals and the weapon skins are randomized for every player.

Before buying anything from the Night Market, players should remember that cosmetics bought from the event are final. There is no option to re-roll.

In February, Valorant developers made some changes to assure players of better products in the Night Market. Previously, players had complaints about random skin selections. The gripe was about the quality of the offerings. However, the complaints haven't stopped even after the latest changes to the market.

I would like to request a reset of night market thanks pic.twitter.com/cEiZT0rAxQ — Tommy Netsuke (@potylavarr) July 29, 2021

Valorant has a wide variety of weapon skins. Players can buy all the weapon skins from the in-game store as part of a bundle or individual skin. Nonetheless, every player must invest VP to buy the skins.

Edited by Srijan Sen