Valorant Vandal skin tier list

Riot Games’ Valorant is a free-to-play game, however, the game's only method for monetization is weapon skins.
Valorant has a large variety of weapons for the players. Each and every weapon has a giant collection of skins. Among its huge arsenal, Vandal remains one of the most used weapons in the game since its release last year.
Riot Games developers have brought many incredible Vandal skins through the Battle Pass or with a new patch. These skins are available in the Vandal store and can be bought with VP (Valorant Points).
The players can then equip the skin on a weapon.
Tier list of all Valorant Vandal skins
Valorant has a huge range of Vandal skins, starting from Prime Vandal to Sakura Vandal and many more. Many are battle pass skins like the K/TAC Vandal skin introduced in Valorant Episode 3 Act 1.
All of them have been beautifully designed by the developers. Some skins have attractive animations, whereas others have basic designs. Thus, depending on these factors, all the Vandal skins have been divided into different tier lists:
S Tier
Prime Vandal - 1775 VP
Enderflame Vandal - 2475 VP
Reaver Vandal - 1775 VP
Glitchpop 2.0 Vandal - 2175 VP
A Tier
Forsaken Vandal - 1775 VP
Origin Vandal - 1775 VP
Sentinels of Light Vandal - 2175 VP
B TierTier B Vandal skins (Image via Riot Games)
Tethered Realms Vandal - 1775 VP
Sakura Vandal - 1275 VP
Aristocrat Vandal - 1275 VP
K/TAC Vandal - Reflection: Act 1 Level 25
Hivemind Vandal - Ignition: Act 2 Level 20
Ruin Vandal - Ignition: Act 3 Level 45
Dot Exe Vandal - Ignition: Act 1 Level 45
C TierTier C Vandal skins (Image via Riot Games)
Wunderland Vandal - 1275 VP
Horizon Vandal - 1275 VP
Ego Vandal - 1775 VP
Luxe Vandal - 875 VP
Sensation Vandal - 875 VP
Silvanus Vandal - 1275 VP
Depths Vandal - Formation: Act 3 Level 45
Cavalier Vandal - Formation: Act 2 Level 25
D TierTier D Vandal skins (Image via Riot Games)
Avalanche Vandal - 1275 VP
Wasteland Vandal - 1275 VP
Prism II Vandal - 875 VP
Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way the final list for others.