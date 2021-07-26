Valorant Phantom skin tier list

Valorant has a free-to-play model which monetizes its well-crafted and beautifully designed weapon skins.

Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter has a wide range of skins for every weapon. These skins not only appeal to the eyes but also boost a player's confidence.

Hence, many love to buy weapon skins in Valorant. Players can either purchase it directly from the store or get it from the battle pass.

Phantom, Vandal, Spectre, and Operator are some of the most used weapons in Valorant. All of these have got an incredible collection of skins, especially Phantom.

Phantom is a commonly picked rifle in Valorant. Developers have come up with a range of Phantom skins from Glitchpop 2.0 to Singularity Phantom and more. One can buy and equip multiple skins to the weapon's default version.

Tier list of all Valorant Phantom skins

Developers have always tried to bring new skins for the players in Valorant. However, some weapon skins have got high-level animation, whereas some are not so well-detailed. Hence, here is the tier list of all the Phantom skins in Valorant:

S Tier

S Tier Phantom Skins (Image via Riot Games)

Glitchpop 2.0 Phantom - 2175 VP

PRIME 2.0 Phantom - 1775 VP

ION Phantom - 1775 VP

ONI Phantom - 1775 VP

A Tier

A Tier Phantom Skins (Image via Riot Games)

Singularity Phantom - 2175 VP

Ruination Phantom - 2175 VP

BlastX Phantom - 2175 VP

The mist consumes, but hope remains. The Ruination Collection just hit the shop--pick it up now and claim your crown. pic.twitter.com/Mh1VN2wemz — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 8, 2021

B Tier

B Tier Phantom Skins (Image via Riot Games)

Celestial Phantom - 1775 VP

Rush Phantom - 875 VP

Galleria Phantom - 875 VP

Smite Phantom - 875 VP

Valorant GO! Phantom - 1775 VP

Lightwave Phantom - Formation: Act 3 Level 25

Infinity Phantom - Formation: Act 1 Level 45

C Tier

C Tier Phantom Skins (Image via Riot Games)

Winter Wunderland - 1275 VP

Silvanus Phantom - 1275 VP

Prism Phantom - 1275 VP

Nebula Phantom - 1775 VP

Serenity Phantom - Ignition: Act 3 Level 25

Kingdom Phantom - Ignition: Act 1 Level 25

D Tier

D Tier Phantom Skins (Image via Riot Games)

Spline Phantom - 1775 VP

Minima Phantom - 1275 VP

Avalanche Phantom - 1275 VP

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way the final list for others.

