Valorant Phantom skin tier list

Valorant has a free-to-play model which monetizes its well-crafted and beautifully designed weapon skins.
Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter has a wide range of skins for every weapon. These skins not only appeal to the eyes but also boost a player's confidence.
Hence, many love to buy weapon skins in Valorant. Players can either purchase it directly from the store or get it from the battle pass.
Phantom, Vandal, Spectre, and Operator are some of the most used weapons in Valorant. All of these have got an incredible collection of skins, especially Phantom.
Phantom is a commonly picked rifle in Valorant. Developers have come up with a range of Phantom skins from Glitchpop 2.0 to Singularity Phantom and more. One can buy and equip multiple skins to the weapon's default version.
Tier list of all Valorant Phantom skins
Developers have always tried to bring new skins for the players in Valorant. However, some weapon skins have got high-level animation, whereas some are not so well-detailed. Hence, here is the tier list of all the Phantom skins in Valorant:
S Tier
Glitchpop 2.0 Phantom - 2175 VP
PRIME 2.0 Phantom - 1775 VP
ION Phantom - 1775 VP
ONI Phantom - 1775 VP
A TierA Tier Phantom Skins (Image via Riot Games)
Singularity Phantom - 2175 VP
Ruination Phantom - 2175 VP
BlastX Phantom - 2175 VP
B TierB Tier Phantom Skins (Image via Riot Games)
Celestial Phantom - 1775 VP
Rush Phantom - 875 VP
Galleria Phantom - 875 VP
Smite Phantom - 875 VP
Valorant GO! Phantom - 1775 VP
Lightwave Phantom - Formation: Act 3 Level 25
Infinity Phantom - Formation: Act 1 Level 45
C Tier
Winter Wunderland - 1275 VP
Silvanus Phantom - 1275 VP
Prism Phantom - 1275 VP
Nebula Phantom - 1775 VP
Serenity Phantom - Ignition: Act 3 Level 25
Kingdom Phantom - Ignition: Act 1 Level 25
D Tier
Spline Phantom - 1775 VP
Minima Phantom - 1275 VP
Avalanche Phantom - 1275 VP
Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way the final list for others.