How to buy weapon skins from Valorant Store?

Riot Games’ tactical shooter, Valorant, provides many weapon skins and in-game content cosmetics to its players, available on the Valorant Store.

The Valorant Store can easily be accessed from the game’s main menu by clicking on the ‘Store’ tab at the top of the screen. The weapon skin and cosmetics in the Valorant store rotate periodically. Individual weapon skins stay for 24 hours in the Valorant store. Whereas the weapon skin bundles stay for a longer time, depending on the patch schedule.

These weapon skins can be bought using Valorant Points (VP) from the Store, purchased using real-world currency and purchasing methods. Once the players buy the Valorant Points, they will buy the items from Valorant Store by clicking on the ‘Purchase’ icon. Next, a confirmation screen will appear with a breakdown of the VPs. The players need to click on the ‘Unlock’ button to make the purchase. Later, players can evolve their weapon skins using Radianite Points (RP).

How to buy Valorant Points (VP)?

Valorant Points (VP) are essential when buying weapon skins or cosmetic items from the Store. Aside from buying Valorant points from the Store, they can also be purchased directly from the VP icon beside the Store tab in the main menu. Players will get different payment options to buy Valorant Points. Riot Games recently added the BHIM UPI payment option for Indian Valorant players. However, they may have PayPal, Debit/Credit card payment options, etc.

[Update] UPI payment option is now live for players in India. We'll keep you posted on updates around the PayTM option. https://t.co/y5LMw3qCCw — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playVALORANTsa) August 18, 2021

Below are the Valorant Point costs from regions like India, North America, and Europe. VP values will vary, depending on the region and the currency.

The points cost for the Indian players (in INR) (Screengrab from Valorant)

India (in INR):

475 VPs: ₹399

950 VPs: ₹799

1900 VPs: ₹1599

3205 VPs: ₹2699

4750 VPs: ₹3999

9380 VPs: ₹7900

North America (in USD):

475 VPs: $4.99

1000 VPs: $9.99

2050 VPs: $19.99

3650 VPs: $34.99

5350 VPs: $49.99

11000 VPs: $99.99

Europe (in Euro):

500 VPS: €5.49

1090 VPs: €11.99

2000 VPs: €21.99

4000 VPs: €43.99

4910 VPs: €53.99

9090 VPs: €99.99

