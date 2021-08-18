Valorant introduces BHIM UPI payment option for Indian players 

Valorant introduced the UPI payment option in the store today. A few days ago, Indian players discovered that the Paytm payment option is unavailable in the Valorant store. Riot later confirmed that the payment option was temporarily unavailable due to a technical glitch.

Since then, players have been waiting for a fix for the glitch. However, the developers introduced BHIM UPI payment option in the Valorant store earlier today. Indian players can now purchase Valorant Points using any of their UPI IDs.

Indian players can now purchase Valorant Points using UPI IDs now:

Valorant has a unique set of weapon skins and cosmetics that players can purchase by spending Valorant Points (VP). To buy Valorant Points, players used to rely on Paytm.

However, on August 13, Riot disabled the Paytm payment option. They later confirmed that it was a technical fault from the developers' side and they are currently working on it. They also said that the developers are currently trying to fix the issue:

Due to a technical glitch, the PayTM payment option from India is currently not available. We are working on the fix and apologise for the inconvenience.

A few players asked Riot to introduce other payment options for Indian players such as Google Pay, Phone Pay etc. Since then, players have been waiting for a response from the developer's side. Riot finally heard about the request from their players and introduced the BHIM UPI payment option today. Players can now continue their purchases from the Valorant Store using any of their UPI IDs.

Riot also tweeted the announcement of the same on their Twitter handle. The Tweet reads:

UPI payment option is now live for players in India. We'll keep you posted on updates around the PayTM option.

How to purchase Valorant Points by using BHIM UPI:

Players need to follow these steps to purchase Valorant Points using BHIM UPI.

Step 1: Click on Valorat Points and select the BHIM UPI option.

Select BHIM UPI option (Screengrab from Valorant)

Step 2: Select the desired package and click on that.

Step 3: Players need to enter their UPI ID and click on Continue. It will take the player to a new page to confirm their purchase.

Enter UPI ID (Screengrab from Valorant)

After confirming the payment, players will get the package added to their account.

