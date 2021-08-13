Paytm payment option is temporarily unavailable in Valorant store due to a technical glitch

Indian Valorant players are facing another technical glitch in-game as of this morning as the Paytm payment option is temporarily unavailable in the Valorant store due to a technical glitch.

Riot has already responded to the situation and asked for an apology for the inconvenience caused, promising to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Riot is working to make Paytm option available for Valorant store purchases

Valorant has a unique set of weapon skins and cosmetics in-game. Players can buy all of them from the Valorant store by spending Valorant Points (VP). Players need to purchase Valorant Points by spending (real) money.

As there we no new skins with Patch 3.03, The Sakura Bundle will *most likely* be in the shop. pic.twitter.com/QiKIafS7o5 — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) August 11, 2021

Paytm is one of the most popular online payment options for Indian Valorant players to buy Valorant Points.

However, ever since this morning, the Paytm payment option has been unavailable in the store, and players are facing difficulty buying their favorite weapon skin. Some players believe that Riot has permanently removed the concerned payment option.

Riot has already responded to this matter on their Twitter handle, confirming that it was just a temporary technical glitch. The developer is now working to fix the issue as soon as possible. The Tweet read:

Due to a technical glitch, the PayTM payment option from India is currently not available. We are working on the fix and apologise for the inconvenience.

⚠️ Due to a technical glitch, the PayTM payment option from India is currently not available. We are working on the fix and apologise for the inconvenience. — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playVALORANTsa) August 13, 2021

How to purchase Valorant Points without Paytm

Players are frustrated with this glitch because the weapon skin is randomly shuffled every day, due to which they are unable to buy their favorite skin from the store. Some also asked for other online payment options such as Google Pay, Phone Pay and others.

Although the Paytm payment option is unavailable, players can still buy their favorite weapon skin from the Valorant Store using PayPal and credit cards.

However, it is hoped that Riot will fix the issue soon as Paytm is the most comfortable payment option for Indian players of Valorant.

Edited by Sabine Algur