How to acquire free Valorant Points

Valorant Point (VP) is the premium in-game currency for Valorant, the latest competitive FPS game from Riot Games.

VP can be acquired by purchasing them from the in-game store using real money. The only way to purchase skins or battle pass is by spending the required amount of VP. This makes VP an essential commodity for players of the title.

Price of VP in in-game Store (Screengrab from Valorant)

However, there are ways to get Valorant Points without spending any cash. It is a trick that comes from the League of Legends community.

Here is how one can acquire Valorant Points for free.

How to get Valorant Points for free

Long-time League of Legends veterans know that there is a simple way to earn free Valorant Points.

Riot Games provides every player with an allotted VP to purchase skins. In return, players need to submit simple drawings of the game to the publisher.

A player can draw anything related to the game or any of its Agents. Follow the steps below to acquire free Valorant Points.

Advertisement

Open the desired browser and go to the Valorant Support Page. Open a ticket and choose the “Purchases & in-game Content” or “General” category. Attach the drawing and explain why one needs the Valorant Points. Submit the ticket and await a response from Riot.

The only thing to be noted here is that a maximum of 50 VP will be awarded for the user's drawing. Regardless of the drawing's quality, the publisher will never offer more than 50 VP.

Players should not be disheartened if they are unskilled at drawing or sketching. Riot Games posted a compilation of drawings that were previously submitted. There is a tremendous range from expert-level to child-like art. Everything is welcome and will be considered.