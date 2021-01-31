Players can now see their total spending on Valorant

Valorant players can now see their entire purchase history and the total money spent in the game.

Valorant is primarily a free-to-play game. However, players can invest money in cosmetic items. These items do not affect the gameplay, only the weapon visuals.

Players can invest through the in-game store to purchase Valorant Points, which can then be used for purchasing cosmetic items from the store or the night market. The Valorant Points can be used to unlock the premium battle pass, which can grant players the opportunity to unlock more cosmetic items.

Valorant Points

Valorant Points are the in-game premium currency. They can be purchased from the in-game store as bundles ranging from 475 VP to 12000 VP, depending on the region. In-game, the Valorant Points are used to make any cosmetic purchases.

The cost of the Valorant Point bundles varies from region to region, and the region-specific cost can be found over here.

Every Act of Valorant consists of a battle pass. The battle pass is either a premium tier or a free tier. The premium tire can be unlocked for 1000 Valorant Points. After that, players have to complete in-game missions to gain XP points and progress the battle pass. The premium battle pass consists of multiple cosmetic items, including three distinctive sets of weapon skins.

Other than the battle pass, players can use the Valorant Points to purchase weapon skins and weapon skin set from the in-game store. The weapons skins have different tiers, which affects the price of the various cosmetics.

A recent addition, Night Market, provides a discount on five different skins for each player periodically.

Players can also purchase Radiant Points, another in-game currency, which is used to upgrade weapon skins.

How to check total spending on Valorant

The total spending on Valorant can be checked on Riot Games' support website. Players can directly go to https://support-valorant.riotgames.com/ and then select "Purchase History" to view their purchase history and total expenses on Valorant.

With more cosmetic additions in-game, the spending train won't be slowing down any time soon.