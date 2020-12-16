Fans disappointed with Valorant’s new Night Market discounts

Riot Games’ Valorant has become quite favored by the entire esports community in less than a year.
Since its launch, Valorant has been introducing new in-game cosmetics regularly. Some, such as the Prime Collection, the Elderflame Collection, and the Oni Collection, have been fan-favorites since their introduction.
Valorant recently introduced Night Market with patch 1.14 to encourage players to acquire more cosmetic items. It will offer discounts on selected skins, with the selection of cosmetics getting reset at regular intervals.
Even though fans hoped to see their favorite skins in the Night Market, they have been disappointed. It has been filled with low-tier and unpopular skins. Moreover, the discounts are not as massive as fans were led to speculate.
The future of Valorant’s Night Market
Valorant skins are a step beyond other FPS cosmetics. While most games offer only a unique paint job, this title provides unique kill animation, reload animation, and SFX. However, they are quite costly, and the price can go beyond $100 in some bundles.
On the other hand, some fans are quite happy with what Valorant offered them through the Night Market.
While fans expected to see good discounts on high-tier skins, many were faced with low-tier ones. And they have been quite vocal on social media, demanding that the Night Market roulette be improved.
On the bright side, Valorant has been communicating with the player base. After a recent poll revealing that only 2.6% of the player base considered the Night Market to be perfect, Valorant devs sent out a tweet asking for the players’ suggestion to improve the Night Market.
A “Re-Roll with Radianite” feature, along with a shorter reset period, could significantly improve the Night Market.
Even though fans are disappointed with the Night Market's initial debut, Riot has promised to improve it by taking suggestions from the Valorant player base.