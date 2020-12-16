Fans disappointed with Valorant’s new Night Market discounts

Riot Games’ Valorant has become quite favored by the entire esports community in less than a year.

Since its launch, Valorant has been introducing new in-game cosmetics regularly. Some, such as the Prime Collection, the Elderflame Collection, and the Oni Collection, have been fan-favorites since their introduction.

Valorant recently introduced Night Market with patch 1.14 to encourage players to acquire more cosmetic items. It will offer discounts on selected skins, with the selection of cosmetics getting reset at regular intervals.

Even though fans hoped to see their favorite skins in the Night Market, they have been disappointed. It has been filled with low-tier and unpopular skins. Moreover, the discounts are not as massive as fans were led to speculate.

The future of Valorant’s Night Market

Valorant skins are a step beyond other FPS cosmetics. While most games offer only a unique paint job, this title provides unique kill animation, reload animation, and SFX. However, they are quite costly, and the price can go beyond $100 in some bundles.

I think my VALORANT Night Market offers are some of the worst offers I've seen lol. All I wanted was a sovereign or prism ghost or even a discounted melee 🥺 Why the heck did I get three convex items?! pic.twitter.com/qi2gVgHMu6 — Kim | Bubbles (@bubbles_kimr) December 11, 2020

@PlayVALORANT are you guys joking? Night market fucking sucks. Both for me and my girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/au1UcjvEwk — Saif Shalan (@SaifShalan2) December 11, 2020

No Prime Vandal spotted, guess I'll skip the first night market's offers. I demand card reroll right now @PlayVALORANT pic.twitter.com/46NzL3VVj1 — Nicky (@_nickYCS) December 11, 2020

@PlayVALORANT why does your night market suck? Why give me the skins Yk I try and dodge everyday. No hate if you like the skins but waiting 32 days seeing this garbage....I’d rather buy a knife from csgo pic.twitter.com/XWGuG5vq1V — Lambda (@781Lambda) December 11, 2020

I think i can easily say i got the worst offers on night. market

LUL #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/a2s7dL8BHl — 𝖙𝖚𝖒𝖚 (@tumutree) December 11, 2020

On the other hand, some fans are quite happy with what Valorant offered them through the Night Market.

thx for the night market, @PlayVALORANT

got an oni phantom with a cheap price❤ pic.twitter.com/iyLNrw7z6k — only gov know my name (@vynpsc) December 11, 2020

Valorant Gods blessed my night .market yesterday pic.twitter.com/l9FN0Ay1Hm — Oats (@itzOats) December 11, 2020

thank god valorant added night market pic.twitter.com/6J1sEBoCyD — peyton (@p_thomas6) December 11, 2020

While fans expected to see good discounts on high-tier skins, many were faced with low-tier ones. And they have been quite vocal on social media, demanding that the Night Market roulette be improved.

On the bright side, Valorant has been communicating with the player base. After a recent poll revealing that only 2.6% of the player base considered the Night Market to be perfect, Valorant devs sent out a tweet asking for the players’ suggestion to improve the Night Market.

Your votes are in: Night Market is a disappointment...



But what can Riot do to improve it? Here's what you say: https://t.co/HZFk0WK1lj pic.twitter.com/Dp8vkjlpfo — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) December 15, 2020

A “Re-Roll with Radianite” feature, along with a shorter reset period, could significantly improve the Night Market.

Even though fans are disappointed with the Night Market’s initial debut, Riot has promised to improve it by taking suggestions from the Valorant player base.