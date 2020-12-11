Does Valorant’s Night Market need a “Re-Roll with Radianite” feature?

With the holiday season almost upon us, Valorant will be closing out 2020 by providing players a chance to get their favorite skins at a very low cost with the Night Market system.

This new feature was added to the Valorant store with the patch 1.14 update, and it follows a lottery-like concept that provides random weapon cosmetics to players at a much cheaper rate.

However, not all players are happy with the selections they got in the Night Market. They feel that they drew the short end of the stick when it comes to the rotations that were provided to them.

Is this a joke? Y'all want my money or nah? It's been months since I've seen elderflame or prime 😤 pic.twitter.com/dJYyPcA7BK — 30 (@30hrss) December 11, 2020

Some Valorant players even went as far as to state that Riot Games are intentionally rotating the least popular skins in the market to goad players into purchasing them.

In a recent Reddit post, a Valorant player who goes by the handle of TheGamercologist shone some light on the issues that the community has been facing with the Night market options. He believes that having a “Re-Roll” system in the draw would solve much of the problem.

Valorant’s Night Market might need a “Re-Roll with Radianite” feature

Image via Riot Games

In the Reddit post, the TheGamercologist pointed out that though Valorant’s Night Market system is a great feature, it is causing players problems with the draws that they are getting.

“I’m pretty sure the night market seems to be a way of trying to get people to buy the least popular skins as most people I see posting keep saying they got “trash” or asking when it resets.”

TheGamercologist then suggested a very good solution to the issue, and it involves the use of Valorant’s in-game currency which is called Radianite.

Unlike Valorant Points, Radianite is not exactly a very useful currency in the game, and Riot have been looking at ways of giving it more potency.

The Redditor said:

“Maybe it would be a good idea to let people re-roll each individual weapon option using radianite! Of course, it should cost a significant amount to avoid having people re-roll the entire market & of course this would be completely optional as you could always just wait for the reset.”

And I've also noticed from the comments here that some users are getting a higher percentage of your 1775 (purple) skin collections, but here is what I get and many others have gotten. How is that fair? At least ensure that we're getting the same percentage of the different types pic.twitter.com/DtzMTofGmU — Sudhanva Manjunath (@sudhxnva) December 11, 2020

Ever since the Night market came to the Valorant store in the 1.14 patch update, players have been complaining about a lot of the unfair draws that they were getting. Having a reroll feature that uses Radianite in return will, therefore, satiate a lot of their concerns.