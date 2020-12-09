Valorant introduces Night Market in their latest Patch update 1.14

Valorant, in the latest Patch update 1.14, brings the Night Market feature into the store.

This feature introduces a lottery-like concept in the Valorant store, wherein if a player is lucky, they might get their favourite weapon skin at a very low cost.

While the game is mainly focused on the competitive scene, it also pays major attention to the cosmetic designs of weapons, which helps them generate a solid profit.

Many players refuse to purchase such skins just because of the price tag. Valorant producers have caught on to this and have brought this concept, branded the Night Market, into the Valorant store, effective from 10th December.

Features of the Night Market in Valorant

The Night Market will give discounts to any player who wants to purchase a skin from the Valorant store. However, there are limitations.

The Store will randomly select a weapon skin from the Deluxe and Premium versions, that too from a random weapon. Also, the players will only be given six chances to use the Night Market.

Image by @ValorLeaks twitter

Basically, if a player uses up one slot of the Night Market, the weapon will remain there for purchase at that discount. They would then have to use one of the other five slots to receive additional discounted skins.

With the release of Winter Wonderland and Blast X skin bundles, players will likely be tempted into trying out this new feature in the game. This will help players who weren't sure about buying skins at such high prices.

