Recent Valorant leak reveals all tiers of battle pass Valorant Episode 2: Formation

Valorant Episode 2: Formation (Image via Riot Games)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified 03 Jan 2021, 14:10 IST
Feature
The next episode of Valorant will be released very soon, and fans can't hold their excitement for all the upcoming cosmetic content.

After a very successful Act 3 introduction of Episode 1: Ignition, fans are eagerly waiting for the imminent launch of the next episode of Valorant.

A recent leak revealed a lot of information regarding Episode 2. The leak disclosed the first look of the 14th Valorant Agent Yoru and the entire next act battle pass.

Valorant Episode 2: Formation battle pass tier list

The latest leak revealed the new Valorant main menu screen, a look at the 14th Valorant Agent Yoru and his abilities, and the entire next act Battle pass. However, since the leaked video is in Russian, some of the names may change from their most literal translation by Google Lens. 

After Episode 1: Ignition, it seems like the name of the next episode is going to be Valorant Episode 2: Formation by translating it from the Russian version. The tier list is as follows:

  1. Bulldog Weapon Metallic Green Weapon Skin
  2. Giraffe Gun Bling
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. Sports Car Player Card
  5. Bucky Graffiti Weapon Skin
  6. Bonus: Phantom Player Card
  7. Bonus: Player Title
  8. GG EZ Red Button Spray
  9. Dog Magnifying Glass Spray
  10. 10 Radianite Points
  11. Plant Growing Player Card
  12. Ghost Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin
  13. Bonus: EP2 Gun Bling on Gun
  14. Shorty Player Card
  15. Shorty Spray
  16. 10 Radianite Points
  17. Salt Shaker Gun Bling
  18. Shorty Graffiti Spray
  19. Bonus: Player Title
  20. Bonus: 10 Radianite Points
  21. Spectre Metallic Green Weapon Skin
  22. Yoru ID Player Card
  23. Vibrant Eagle Totem Spray
  24. 10 Radianite Points
  25. Judge Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin
  26. Bonus: C Spray
  27. Ghost Face Spray
  28. 10 Radianite Points
  29. Green Crab Gun Bling
  30. Bunny Eating Jam Spray
  31. Operator Graffiti Weapon Skin
  32. Bonus: Winners and Losers Player Card
  33. Bonus: 10 Radianite Points
  34. Love Heart Spray
  35. 10 Radianite Points
  36. Animated Robot Spray
  37. Ares Player Card
  38. Ares Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin
  39. Bonus: Chinese Decorative Gun Bling
  40. Omen + Sage Player Card
  41. 10 Radianite Points
  42. Golden Demon Mask Gun Bling
  43. Breach Spray
  44. Guardian Metallic Green Weapon Skin
  45. Bonus: 10 Radianite Points
  46. Bonus: Player Title
  47. Thinking Spray
  48. Chrystal Mountain Dojo Gun Bling
  49. Psychedelic Player Card
  50. 10 Radianite Points
  51. Odin Graffiti Weapon Skin
  52. Bonus: Triangle Eye Spray
  53. 10 Radianite Points
  54. Chill-Joy Player Card
  55. Hot Chilli Spray
  56. 140 Spray
  57. Phantom Metallic Green Weapon Skin
  58. Bonus: Kingdom Gun Bling
  59. Animated Weapon Spray
  60. Shuriken Gun Bling
  61. Monolith City Player Card
  62. 10 Radianite Points
  63. Yellow and Black Knife
  64. Bonus: Classic Metallic Green Weapon Skin
  65. Bonus: Scientist Player Card

All the battle passes of the previous acts included three sets of weapon skins. That structure is supposedly followed in Episode 2 battle pass.

According to the most literal translation from Russian, The Metalic Green weapon set would be called The Infinity Collection, The Graffiti weapon set would be called The Aerosol Collection, and the Yellow Green and white weapons set would be called The Avanpost Collection.

Reactions to the battle pass are mixed. However, fans are still excited for Episode 2 to arrive.

Published 03 Jan 2021, 14:10 IST
