Recent Valorant leak reveals all tiers of battle pass Valorant Episode 2: Formation

The next episode of Valorant will be released very soon, and fans can't hold their excitement for all the upcoming cosmetic content.
After a very successful Act 3 introduction of Episode 1: Ignition, fans are eagerly waiting for the imminent launch of the next episode of Valorant.
A recent leak revealed a lot of information regarding Episode 2. The leak disclosed the first look of the 14th Valorant Agent Yoru and the entire next act battle pass.
Valorant Episode 2: Formation battle pass tier list
The latest leak revealed the new Valorant main menu screen, a look at the 14th Valorant Agent Yoru and his abilities, and the entire next act Battle pass. However, since the leaked video is in Russian, some of the names may change from their most literal translation by Google Lens.
After Episode 1: Ignition, it seems like the name of the next episode is going to be Valorant Episode 2: Formation by translating it from the Russian version. The tier list is as follows:
- Bulldog Weapon Metallic Green Weapon Skin
- Giraffe Gun Bling
- 10 Radianite Points
- Sports Car Player Card
- Bucky Graffiti Weapon Skin
- Bonus: Phantom Player Card
- Bonus: Player Title
- GG EZ Red Button Spray
- Dog Magnifying Glass Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Plant Growing Player Card
- Ghost Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin
- Bonus: EP2 Gun Bling on Gun
- Shorty Player Card
- Shorty Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Salt Shaker Gun Bling
- Shorty Graffiti Spray
- Bonus: Player Title
- Bonus: 10 Radianite Points
- Spectre Metallic Green Weapon Skin
- Yoru ID Player Card
- Vibrant Eagle Totem Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Judge Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin
- Bonus: C Spray
- Ghost Face Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Green Crab Gun Bling
- Bunny Eating Jam Spray
- Operator Graffiti Weapon Skin
- Bonus: Winners and Losers Player Card
- Bonus: 10 Radianite Points
- Love Heart Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Animated Robot Spray
- Ares Player Card
- Ares Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin
- Bonus: Chinese Decorative Gun Bling
- Omen + Sage Player Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Golden Demon Mask Gun Bling
- Breach Spray
- Guardian Metallic Green Weapon Skin
- Bonus: 10 Radianite Points
- Bonus: Player Title
- Thinking Spray
- Chrystal Mountain Dojo Gun Bling
- Psychedelic Player Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Odin Graffiti Weapon Skin
- Bonus: Triangle Eye Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Chill-Joy Player Card
- Hot Chilli Spray
- 140 Spray
- Phantom Metallic Green Weapon Skin
- Bonus: Kingdom Gun Bling
- Animated Weapon Spray
- Shuriken Gun Bling
- Monolith City Player Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Yellow and Black Knife
- Bonus: Classic Metallic Green Weapon Skin
- Bonus: Scientist Player Card
All the battle passes of the previous acts included three sets of weapon skins. That structure is supposedly followed in Episode 2 battle pass.
According to the most literal translation from Russian, The Metalic Green weapon set would be called The Infinity Collection, The Graffiti weapon set would be called The Aerosol Collection, and the Yellow Green and white weapons set would be called The Avanpost Collection.
Published 03 Jan 2021, 14:10 IST