Recent Valorant leak reveals all tiers of battle pass Valorant Episode 2: Formation

The next episode of Valorant will be released very soon, and fans can't hold their excitement for all the upcoming cosmetic content.

After a very successful Act 3 introduction of Episode 1: Ignition, fans are eagerly waiting for the imminent launch of the next episode of Valorant.

A recent leak revealed a lot of information regarding Episode 2. The leak disclosed the first look of the 14th Valorant Agent Yoru and the entire next act battle pass.

Valorant Episode 2: Formation battle pass tier list

The latest leak revealed the new Valorant main menu screen, a look at the 14th Valorant Agent Yoru and his abilities, and the entire next act Battle pass. However, since the leaked video is in Russian, some of the names may change from their most literal translation by Google Lens.

After Episode 1: Ignition, it seems like the name of the next episode is going to be Valorant Episode 2: Formation by translating it from the Russian version. The tier list is as follows:

Advertisement

Bulldog Weapon Metallic Green Weapon Skin Giraffe Gun Bling 10 Radianite Points Sports Car Player Card Bucky Graffiti Weapon Skin Bonus: Phantom Player Card Bonus: Player Title GG EZ Red Button Spray Dog Magnifying Glass Spray 10 Radianite Points Plant Growing Player Card Ghost Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin Bonus: EP2 Gun Bling on Gun Shorty Player Card Shorty Spray 10 Radianite Points Salt Shaker Gun Bling Shorty Graffiti Spray Bonus: Player Title Bonus: 10 Radianite Points Spectre Metallic Green Weapon Skin Yoru ID Player Card Vibrant Eagle Totem Spray 10 Radianite Points Judge Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin Bonus: C Spray Ghost Face Spray 10 Radianite Points Green Crab Gun Bling Bunny Eating Jam Spray Operator Graffiti Weapon Skin Bonus: Winners and Losers Player Card Bonus: 10 Radianite Points Love Heart Spray 10 Radianite Points Animated Robot Spray Ares Player Card Ares Yellow, Green, and White Weapon Skin Bonus: Chinese Decorative Gun Bling Omen + Sage Player Card 10 Radianite Points Golden Demon Mask Gun Bling Breach Spray Guardian Metallic Green Weapon Skin Bonus: 10 Radianite Points Bonus: Player Title Thinking Spray Chrystal Mountain Dojo Gun Bling Psychedelic Player Card 10 Radianite Points Odin Graffiti Weapon Skin Bonus: Triangle Eye Spray 10 Radianite Points Chill-Joy Player Card Hot Chilli Spray 140 Spray Phantom Metallic Green Weapon Skin Bonus: Kingdom Gun Bling Animated Weapon Spray Shuriken Gun Bling Monolith City Player Card 10 Radianite Points Yellow and Black Knife Bonus: Classic Metallic Green Weapon Skin Bonus: Scientist Player Card

All the battle passes of the previous acts included three sets of weapon skins. That structure is supposedly followed in Episode 2 battle pass.

According to the most literal translation from Russian, The Metalic Green weapon set would be called The Infinity Collection, The Graffiti weapon set would be called The Aerosol Collection, and the Yellow Green and white weapons set would be called The Avanpost Collection.

Reactions to the battle pass are mixed. However, fans are still excited for Episode 2 to arrive.