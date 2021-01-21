New Skin bundles and modified Competitive mode in Valorant Patch Update 2.01

The Valorant patch update 2.01 will feature a better competitive experience for the Radiants and might release two new skin bundles as well.

The Valorant patch update was focused on the modification of Split and some bug fixes. However, as it turns out, another additional feature will jump into the patch along with release.

The Competitive mode will be modified to make it easier for Radiants to queue up and find a match. Top tier players of the game, even professionals, have been complaining about the strange matchmaking system of the game after the Episode 2 update.

Riot had implemented their Hidden MMR system and leaderboard for the top players of the game. This led to a lot of confusion among the players and left the highest-ranked players of Valorant disappointed. Players like C9 Tenz took to Twitter and opened up about how his main account could not find a single match in four hours.

Valorant devs were then forced to come up with a solution for the same. They did not explain how they actually managed to fix the issue. However, they did ensure on their socials that the issue wouldn't arise anymore.

An additional update for Competitive queue! Top Radiant players should be able to find matches slightly quicker from now on. Our eyes are on the queue times and we'll adjust if needed. https://t.co/UrWnR0YG02 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 20, 2021

New Valorant Horizon and Prism 2 skin bundles leaked

As always, Valorant patch notes are followed by various leaks. And this time, it's the skin bundles. Valorant will feature two more skin bundles to start the year with.

The latest bundle, Run-it-Back, featured old classic skins compiled into one. However, these bundles are brand new and look nothing like before.

Horizon Skin Bundle

This particular skin might give the player a heavenly feel in the game. Judging by the appearance, the skin bundle might feature a moving animation similar to Nebula or Winter Wunderland. Five weapons will feature in this bundle:

Vandal

Bucky

Frenzy

Bulldog

Spectre

This is how the bundle looks in motion:

Prism II

The Prism Collection was an early skin bundle in Valorant, released in May 2020. Despite the bundle being expensive, as reported by numerous players, it was preferred by many. As a result, the cosmetics team has arrived with the second edition of Prism, known as Prism II.

Prism Skin Collection released in May, 2020

The previous bundle had an indigo tinge. However, this time, the skins have a pink tone. It looks sleek and clean, and will be preferred by those who choose a skin based on the aesthetics they give out.

None of the previous weapons in the first Prism bundle will repeat in its sequel. The following weapons will feature in Prism II bundle: