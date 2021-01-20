Valorant Patch 2.01 official notes introduce massive map changes to Split

Riot Games seem to be full of surprises with Valorant, and this time around, they have brought out a new patch one week ahead of schedule.

Valorant patch 2.01 will seek to introduce massive changes to Split. The arena is getting a slight overhaul ahead of the Champions Tour. The Valorant devs want to make the map much more accessible for attackers and make it more balanced for both pro play and standard matchmaking.

Split has been previously criticized by players for being too defender-friendly and Riot will be looking to change that by giving attackers more options.

Adjusted AFK restrictions, light Jett touches, and a major changes to Split.

Moreover, Jett will see a bit of balance change coming her way as well, and her smokes will be getting a slight nerf.

Valorant players looking to see a detailed version of Valorant patch 2.01 can visit Riot's official website

For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant Patch 2.01 official notes

Thread: Here's a look at some of the big map changes on Split.



#1. Valorant Agent updates

Jett

Smoke duration decreased from seven seconds to 4.5 seconds

#2. Valorant Map updates

Split

Increased the width of the B Main doorway

This should make the space easier to navigate for attackers and make it more difficult for defenders to stall Attackers in the choke point, according to Riot. There is a crate for attackers to utilize on the other side of the doorways as cover, which allows for utility to be thrown into the site from a new angle

Image via Riot Games

On top of the changes to B Main, there is an additional trash pile placed in the corner to prevent defenders from hiding in too deep a nook

This creates a new angle into B Main when standing on the new object

Increased Spike plant zone boundary

Image via Riot Games

This allows a new Spike plant location for attackers to defend from within B Main

New material stack for cover in B Site that allows you to isolate angles more effectively

This also breaks up a vertical 50/50 angle when peeking into the site from B Main

Reduced depth of this corner to allow pushing into defender spawn with more safety

Removed this cubby near defender spawn to allow pushing through this area more safely

Increased the width of the Vent Room entrance

Added a sloped wall in the Vent Room, which removes a 50/50 check when entering Vents from Mid

Image via Riot Games

The new sloped wall also protects you from wall penetration coming from Mid

Simplified the Ramen/Scuttle Crab area

This should make the map feel more open and allow you to push through and clear this area without having to rely as heavily on utility

Reduce depth of cubby in Sewer to allow pushing through this space more safely

Increased the width of the doorway to A Tower and reduced safety of defenders in A Tower

This change should increase the value of controlling A Ramps

Adjusted angle of sloped wall

Image via Riot Games

This allows the back corner to be cleared slightly earlier from attackers. This angle is still safe from the A Tower, however, you can now successfully clear this spot by stepping out onto the Rafters without having to drop down towards site

Adjusted wall depth near Screens, which allows you to move out of Screens more safely without the use of utility

#3. Valorant Competitive updates

Added ability to hide custom game results from Valorant Match History

#4. Valorant Social updates

The Add Friend button now exists for Valorant teammates only, and the option of adding enemy players has been removed

Any teammates with privacy/streamer mode enabled will not have the Add Friend button near their name

Queue restrictions for AFK-ing in-game and during pre-game have changed

#5. Valorant Bugs