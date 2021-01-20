Valorant Patch 2.01 official notes introduce massive map changes to Split

Riot Games seem to be full of surprises with Valorant, and this time around, they have brought out a new patch one week ahead of schedule.
Valorant patch 2.01 will seek to introduce massive changes to Split. The arena is getting a slight overhaul ahead of the Champions Tour. The Valorant devs want to make the map much more accessible for attackers and make it more balanced for both pro play and standard matchmaking.
Split has been previously criticized by players for being too defender-friendly and Riot will be looking to change that by giving attackers more options.
Moreover, Jett will see a bit of balance change coming her way as well, and her smokes will be getting a slight nerf.
Valorant players looking to see a detailed version of Valorant patch 2.01 can visit Riot’s official website
For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Valorant Patch 2.01 official notes
#1. Valorant Agent updates
Jett
- Smoke duration decreased from seven seconds to 4.5 seconds
#2. Valorant Map updates
Split
- Increased the width of the B Main doorway
- This should make the space easier to navigate for attackers and make it more difficult for defenders to stall Attackers in the choke point, according to Riot. There is a crate for attackers to utilize on the other side of the doorways as cover, which allows for utility to be thrown into the site from a new angle
- On top of the changes to B Main, there is an additional trash pile placed in the corner to prevent defenders from hiding in too deep a nook
- This creates a new angle into B Main when standing on the new object
- Increased Spike plant zone boundary
- This allows a new Spike plant location for attackers to defend from within B Main
- New material stack for cover in B Site that allows you to isolate angles more effectively
- This also breaks up a vertical 50/50 angle when peeking into the site from B Main
- Reduced depth of this corner to allow pushing into defender spawn with more safety
- Removed this cubby near defender spawn to allow pushing through this area more safely
- Increased the width of the Vent Room entrance
- Added a sloped wall in the Vent Room, which removes a 50/50 check when entering Vents from Mid
- The new sloped wall also protects you from wall penetration coming from Mid
- Simplified the Ramen/Scuttle Crab area
- This should make the map feel more open and allow you to push through and clear this area without having to rely as heavily on utility
- Reduce depth of cubby in Sewer to allow pushing through this space more safely
- Increased the width of the doorway to A Tower and reduced safety of defenders in A Tower
- This change should increase the value of controlling A Ramps
- Adjusted angle of sloped wall
- This allows the back corner to be cleared slightly earlier from attackers. This angle is still safe from the A Tower, however, you can now successfully clear this spot by stepping out onto the Rafters without having to drop down towards site
- Adjusted wall depth near Screens, which allows you to move out of Screens more safely without the use of utility
#3. Valorant Competitive updates
- Added ability to hide custom game results from Valorant Match History
#4. Valorant Social updates
- The Add Friend button now exists for Valorant teammates only, and the option of adding enemy players has been removed
- Any teammates with privacy/streamer mode enabled will not have the Add Friend button near their name
- Queue restrictions for AFK-ing in-game and during pre-game have changed
#5. Valorant Bugs
- Fixed an issue with rank promotion and demotion indicators overlapping players rank on the Career page
- Fixed a bug that would cause either a Radiant icon or an error message to show during the End of Game screen instead of the correct rank details
- Fixed a bug where Reyna’s Leer would not display on the minimap correctly
- Fixed a bug where credits wouldn’t be properly refunded after selling a gun that a teammate bought
- Fixed a bug where offscreen flash VFX would display incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where Phoenix’s starting location would briefly be displayed on the minimap after being killed in Run it Back
- Fixed issue where Omen’s reforming VFX didn’t line up with where he actually appeared when using Shrouded Step
- Fixed Jett being able to trigger the defuse sound while dashing
- Fixed Omen being able to trigger the defuse sound while teleporting
- Fixed issue that caused Yoru’s Fakeout decoy to persist in the world after his death
- Fixed issue where Raze’s Boom Bot could be placed through some walls
- Fixed issue where Omen could have his gun equipped while forming during From the Shadows
- Resolved Regrowth’s number UI not updating as Skye used the ability
- Fixed fire rate stacking issue when a player is in one Brimstone Stim Pack while another ends
- Fixed Skye not properly showing the callout region she’s in