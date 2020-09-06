Valorant: Split A plant site has an incredible vantage point for Jett and Raze

A tactical, first-person shooter like Valorant, comes with maps that have a lot of exploits that players can abuse in unranked and competitive matchmaking.

New patch bugs aside, the game has a lot of areas that can very easily be used to one's advantage, especially when using Agents that come with a lot of mobility. And that is very much the case in Valorant's Split.

Now, truth be told, we don't exactly know if the exploit on Split is something that Riot Games put in intentionally, or it's another bug that Riot is looking to fix. No matter the case, if you're a Raze or Jett main, then this vantage point exploit is something you can use to your advantage in upcoming matches.

How to abuse Split's 'vantage point' exploit with Valorant's Jett and Raze

Jett uses Tail Wind and Updraft to reach the vantage point (image credits: kratzk0pp)

The vantage point discovery was made by a Valorant player who goes by the Reddit handle of 'kratzk0pp'.

In the Reddit post, he shows how effectively the spot on Split's A-side Screen can be used to one's advantage when using Agents like Jett and Raze.

With Valorant's Jett, you can use the Updraft and Tailwind abilities to reach the location from Haven or even from the steps of the A-Screens, which connects the Defender spawn to A-main.

Even though the Split exploits with Jett is pretty easy, and you can find success most of the time, you will still need a decent amount of practice on it to get the timing just right.

The exploit with Raze is a bit harder and will require a fair amount of Blast Pack mastery from your side.

Using the exploit with Raze will require Blast Pack mastery (image credits: kratzk0pp)

The chances of messing it up are a lot more with her, but if you keep trying it every round, the movement will become second nature to you.

The advantages of the A-Screen exploit in Valorant's Split

The vantage point is incredible for securing the site (Image Credits: kratzk0pp)

Now what makes this such a fantastic exploit to abuse in Valorant's Split is how effective it is when guarding the plant site during Defence and post-plant scenarios in Attack.

Especially with the Operator in hand, the exploit will be able to help you cover the Defender Spawn, A-Lobby, A-main, and A-Ramps. These are the major points of entry on the site, and having them covered will give your team a tremendous advantage in the rounds.

The Split vantage point blocks the site off entirely for a retake (image credits: kratzk0pp)

Moreover, the Windows on A-screen can be shot through and as most players don't really check the screens, you will be able to catch them unaware.