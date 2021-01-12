Valorant devs confirm return of old skins in Episode 2, called Run It Back bundle

In the recent Hangout stream for Valorant Episode 2 on Twitch, the developers discussed a new bundle while confirming the return of old items.

Riot Games is known for being attentive to the community and trying to implement most things that are requested. One such petition from fans was to bring back the old skin bundles into the game for the new Episode.

The Valorant devs and producers found this quite interesting and decided to launch a bundle in the upcoming Episode, known as the Run It Back bundle.

Here is what Riot producer Preeti Khanolkar had to say about the bundle in the live stream:

"We've heard a lot of players asking us to bring back old skin bundles, and we've never really planned on it exactly. In this case, we thought, we're starting off a new Act; there's a lot of new players or people who missed out on skins. So we thought, let's not bring back an old bundle, let's bring back a couple of things from Episode 1."

Players can now expect the new Run It Back bundle, consisting of five different weapons from five different themes, to come soon. And as pointed out by Preeti Khanolkar herself, it also contains the fan-favorite Oni Phantom.

ValorLeaks also leaked the Run It Back bundle on Twitter:

NEW BUNDLE: Run it back

~ Includes a variety of skins from other collections.



PRICE: 5946 VP | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/HJT1QE0hAu — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) January 9, 2021

Preeti Khanolkar further stated that players who decide to buy the whole Valorant bundle would get a 33% off from the total price.

Advertisement

Riot might release Run It Back bundle with every new Valorant Episode

When asked about future releases of such bundles in Valorant, the producer said that the team would like the community's feedback first. They would wait for reactions from the player base about the first Run It Back bundle.

The thought process is that some will enjoy this concept, while others may complain about the lack of exclusiveness of certain skins with this new concept.

This would make a lot more sense if they started Vaulting old skins from the store making them super rare or "legacy skins" like they do with league of legends, i get the game isn't old enough for that yet but on that same note it isn't old enough have a bundle like this. — ᴊʏᴍʙᴏ 💭 (@JymboTV) January 9, 2021

Not really? This is a good idea, I'd rather have a variety of different skins in a bundle tbh. — ILIA // NYX (@ILIAink) January 9, 2021

Riot is doing well to listen to the community and keep things fresh, and this concept of bundles having old items should keep many Valorant fans happy.