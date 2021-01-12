Everything new from the Valorant live stream hangout, new ranking system, Valorant Championship, and more

Popular personality @FionnOnFire hosted a live stream on Valorant’s Twitch channel with the developers of the game, in anticipation of the much-awaited release of Valorant Episode 2: Formation.

Tyler Erzberger aka FionnOnFire, hosted a live stream hangout on the Valorant Twitch channel. Several Valorant developers joined in and discussed Episode 2 and beyond.

Valorant Live Stream Hangout.

The discussion started with the long-awaited leaderboard in Valorant. A region-specific leaderboard of the top 500 players is set to be introduced in Episode 2. It will be accessible both in-game, as well as on playvalorant.com.

“It’s going to come out tomorrow. There will be a new client leaderboard available for everyone.”



Designer Jon “EvrMoar” Walker and producer Ian “Brighteyz” Fielding also discussed about the new ranking system that is coming to Valorant. Every rank would have a progression bar of 0 to 100. Players will see their score increase or decrease based on their performance. A player will be promoted only when they cross 100, and similarly, will be demoted when they lose a match at 0.

Soon after, Game Director Joseph Ziegler and Game Designer, Sal Garazzo came in to discuss the design and the maps. According to them, Split is the map with the most updates and they also conveyed that there is another update for Split coming soon. They clarified their interest in getting at least 7 maps into the Valorant map pool and hinted at more maps to come before the end of 2021.

Character Producer John Goscicki and Character Lead Max Grossman discussed Yoru and how the character originated from an idea to create a stealth-based agent in Valorant. With five more agents joining the roster in 2021, it will likely be a while before another duelist joins the team.

“We wanted to create a character focused on repositioning, and use stealth as a means to that end.”



Producer Preeti Khanolkar and Art Lead Sean Marino discussed the battle pass of Episode 2 Act 1. The new Infinity collection, Aerosol Collection, and Outpost collection were officially confirmed. They also discussed the Run-It-Back bundle.

“No concrete date, don’t expect them anytime soon.”



The live stream ended with the final discussion on Valorant esports. The schedule for the Valorant Champion Tour Stage 1 was revealed. Plans for Valorant Challengers are scheduled for December 2021.