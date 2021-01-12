When is the Champions Tour? Everything to know about Valorant’s biggest event of 2021

Episode 2 of the Valorant “Hangout Stream” was instrumental in providing fans with insights into what the shooter has in store in 2021.

The Valorant devs went over the matchmaking changes and leaderboard system coming to the game. They also discussed the concept behind the newest Agent, Yoru, and Riot Games’ plans for the shooter’s esports scene.

Valorant will be getting its first major international event in 2021, called the Champions Tour.

Introducing the official global circuit for professional @PlayVALORANT competition // Welcome to the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour. pic.twitter.com/AIhlpmnvQl — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) November 24, 2020

The competition is divided into three segments. One will be the Challenger stage, followed by the Masters event and finally the Champions event.

There will be many Challenger stage events across multiple regions, and the top teams from each will get the chance to participate in the Masters.

Moreover, throughout 2021, there will be three Masters events, which will finally culminate in the Champions event later in the year, just like League of Legends’ World Championship.

The Masters and the Champions event will be the first time that Valorant sees an official international event, set to grow the shooter’s esports scene exponentially.

Advertisement

The Champions Tour’s Challengers events will start in a few weeks, and the Valorant devs have already announced the official start time for each region.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 1 schedule

Mark your calendars! Here's the #VALORANTChallengers Stage 01 start schedule🌎 pic.twitter.com/ji2s8QoYIU — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) January 11, 2021

Here are the dates for Stage 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour:

Latin America: January 26th

Brazil: January 30th

Korea: January 30th

North America: February 3rd to February 7th

Southeast Asia: February 5th

CIS: February 11th

Europe: February 11th

Japan: TBA

Middle East/North Africa: TBA

The top teams from each regional challenger will move to the international Masters event, which will take place in three sets throughout the year.

Finally, 16 of the best teams from the Masters event will get a chance to participate in Valorant’s biggest official competition of the year, the Champions event.