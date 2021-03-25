CS:GO pro calls the Operator the "worst weapon" in Valorant

NaVi’s legendary CS:GO AWPer, Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev, has branded the "Operator" in Valorant as the worst weapon ever.

The Operator is Valorant's most expensive sniper, and most gamers make sure they switch weapons with the player carrying it upon eliminating them.

S1mple is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated AWPers and is also considered to be one of the finest players in CS:GO's history. The Ukranian prodigy recently took up Valorant to add another FPS to his arsenal, and from the looks of it, he doesn't seem too impressed with the title's meta.

He was streaming the title recently, but was getting assaulted by enemies, and seemed to have a tough time getting things on track.

He went on to call the Operator a "f**king sh*t weapon," before proceeding to call it the “worst weapon in this game.”

S1mple also went on to say that noobs purchase the weapon in the game because of its high price and just hide in corners in order to get kills.

It wouldn't be surprising to see other players struggle with the Operator even more than s1mple did.

Valorant vs CS:GO; a never ending debate?

Valorant has been turning heads since its inception. It has been regarded as one of the finest FPSs to have come out in a long time, after, of course, CS:GO.

This is also because CS:GO has struggled over the last couple of years. The title has been plagued by cheaters, and Valve has struggled to keep them at bay. Riot Games, on the other hand, introduced Vanguard to stop cheaters from hampering the competitive ability of the title.

Moreover, the ongoing pandemic shifted all its attention to Europe, leaving teams in the NA region with little or no competition. This forced several pros to shift to Valorant for greener pastures.

While the community was getting over this setback, the "coach bug" made headlines that led to the banning of several prominent players and coaches from the competitive scene.

Be that as it may, it will be interesting to see if the devs take s1mple's comments into consideration and make changes to Valorant's meta.