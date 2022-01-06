What were the 5 most popular Operator skins in Valorant 2021?

The Operator is a go-to weapon for every Valorant player who is confident in their aim and reaction time. The one-shot one-kill mechanics is a blessing and a curse at the same time, however, if mastered it can benefit in huge ways.

For players who want to use their operator in style, Valorant provides a large collection of weapon skins to equip and enjoy.

With 2021 coming to a conclusion, players might be curious to know which Operator skins are the most popular in the game. To assist with that, this article will list five Operator skins that were considered to be the best in Valorant 2021.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

The five best Operator skins in Valorant

1) Ion Operator

Futuristic and classy, two words are enough to explain the elegancy of the Ion Operator. The blue core accent with the white futuristic body goes well hand in hand. To accompany the graceful visuals of the weapon skin itself, the finishing animation is something that is also out-of-this-world in Valorant.

2) Elderflame Operator

There is no one who doesn’t like or love dragons. Elderflame captures the reptilian legend perfectly in the most powerful weapon in the game. The Elderflame Operator is super unique in Valorant and is loved by the community for its one-of-a-kind finisher animation featuring a dragon.

3) Reaver Operator

This Operator skin themes on an evil look with an ominous design on the weapon's body. Especially with its level 5 variant, that comes with a black and red theme, the dangerous aura of the weapon gets boosted completely. Unlike the usual ADS scope, the Reaver Operator also comes with a custom one, followed by its own finisher animation.

4) Origin Operator

The Origin Operator comes with futuristic clockwork-styled bodywork that looks complicated when inspected. Like the Reaver Operator, the weapon also has a custom reload animation and scope to fit the theme. Not to forget, the skin also comes with a finisher animation, as well.

5) Glitchpop 2.0 Operator

The idea of futuristic hipster-styled weapons can be demonstrated with the Glitchpop collection. The second take on Glitchpop-themed weapons brought an Operator and kept a mark in the community for its uniqueness. Like every other skin on the list, it also has various custom features like finishers, bodywork, and more.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider