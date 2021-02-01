Glitchpop skins are back in the Valorant store with more variants to collect

New Glitchpop skin variants for Vandal, Phantom, Operator, Classic, and Axe in Valorant were revealed recently.

Glitchpop skin variants for weapons were released in August with the debut of Valorant Episode 1 Act 2. The original collection included cosmetic variants for five weapons: Dagger, Frenzy, Bulldog, Judge, and Odin. The total bundle cost 8700 VP.

In a video by Ryan Central on HITSCAN, Premium Content Art Lead for Valorant ar Riot Games, Sean “oniram’ Marino revealed some more weapon skins for the glitch pop collection. The new weapon skins include variants for Vandal, Phantom, Operator, Classic, and Axe.

Valorant Glitchpop 2.0

The new skins revealed by Sean “oniram’ Marino is the first instance of additional weapon skins bundle being added post-launch. Since the launch of the Glitchpop collection, fans have been asking for a follow up to the cyberpunk inspired weapon skin set.

The new bundle will be priced at 8,700 VP for a set of five cosmetic skins of Vandal, Phantom Operator, Classic, and Axe.

Glitchpop Vandal Image by HITSCAN

Advertisement

Glitchpop Phantom Image by HITSCAN

Glitchpop Operator Image by HITSCAN

GlItchpop Classic Image by HITSCAN

Advertisement

Glitchpop Axe Image by HITSCAN

The skins individually will cost as follows:

Vandal - 2,175 VP

Phantom - 2,175 VP

Operator - 2,175 VP

Classic - 2,175 VP

Axe - 4,350 VP

Along with the fice weapon skins, the bundle also includes a gun buddy, a spray, and a player card.

Like the previous Glitchpop weapon skins, the new weapons will also have three distinct variants unlocked by Radianite points.

Glitchpop Variants Image by HITSCAN

With the introduction of the new Glitchpop bundle, there are now nine distinct Glitchpop weapon skins, with two variations of the melee weapon skin.

The list of Glitchpop weapon skins in Valorant are as follows:

Glitchpop Classic

Glitchpop Frenzy

Glitchpop Judge

Glitchpop Bulldog

Glitchpop Vandal

Glitchpop Phantom

Glitchpop Operator

Glitchpop Odin

Glitchpop Dagger

Glitchpop Axe

Advertisement

The weapons can be brought as part of two bundles, each costing 8,700 VP.

Glitchpop 2.0 Bundle | PRICE 8700VP



~ Glitchpop Vandal

~ Glitchpop Phantom

~ Glitchpop Operator

~ Glitchpop Classic

~ Glitchpop Axe#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/6UFQiOz2dI — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) February 1, 2021

Check out everything you need to know in Hitscans Exclusive interview: https://t.co/IwRo11fBlt — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) February 1, 2021

Fans are excited about the new Glitchpop weapon skins and can’t wait to try them out in-game.