Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Glitchpop skins are back in the Valorant store with more variants to collect

Glitchpop 2.0 Image by HITSCAN
Glitchpop 2.0 Image by HITSCAN
Suryadeepto Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified 01 Feb 2021, 23:53 IST
Feature
Advertisement

New Glitchpop skin variants for Vandal, Phantom, Operator, Classic, and Axe in Valorant were revealed recently. 

Glitchpop skin variants for weapons were released in August with the debut of Valorant Episode 1 Act 2. The original collection included cosmetic variants for five weapons: Dagger, Frenzy, Bulldog, Judge, and Odin. The total bundle cost 8700 VP

In a video by Ryan Central on HITSCAN, Premium Content Art Lead for Valorant ar Riot Games, Sean “oniram’ Marino revealed some more weapon skins for the glitch pop collection. The new weapon skins include variants for Vandal, Phantom, Operator, Classic, and Axe.

Valorant Glitchpop 2.0 

The new skins revealed by Sean “oniram’ Marino is the first instance of additional weapon skins bundle being added post-launch. Since the launch of the Glitchpop collection, fans have been asking for a follow up to the cyberpunk inspired weapon skin set.

The new bundle will be priced at 8,700 VP for a set of five cosmetic skins of Vandal, Phantom Operator, Classic, and Axe. 

Glitchpop Vandal Image by HITSCAN
Glitchpop Vandal Image by HITSCAN
Advertisement
Glitchpop Phantom Image by HITSCAN
Glitchpop Phantom Image by HITSCAN
Glitchpop Operator Image by HITSCAN
Glitchpop Operator Image by HITSCAN
GlItchpop Classic Image by HITSCAN
GlItchpop Classic Image by HITSCAN
Advertisement
Glitchpop Axe Image by HITSCAN
Glitchpop Axe Image by HITSCAN

The skins individually will cost as follows:

  • Vandal - 2,175 VP
  • Phantom - 2,175 VP
  • Operator - 2,175 VP
  • Classic - 2,175 VP
  • Axe - 4,350 VP

Along with the fice weapon skins, the bundle also includes a gun buddy, a spray, and a player card.

Like the previous Glitchpop weapon skins, the new weapons will also have three distinct variants unlocked by Radianite points.

Glitchpop Variants Image by HITSCAN
Glitchpop Variants Image by HITSCAN

With the introduction of the new Glitchpop bundle, there are now nine distinct Glitchpop weapon skins, with two variations of the melee weapon skin.

The list of Glitchpop weapon skins in Valorant are as follows:

  • Glitchpop Classic
  • Glitchpop Frenzy
  • Glitchpop Judge
  • Glitchpop Bulldog
  • Glitchpop Vandal
  • Glitchpop Phantom
  • Glitchpop Operator
  • Glitchpop Odin
  • Glitchpop Dagger
  • Glitchpop Axe
Advertisement

The weapons can be brought as part of two bundles, each costing 8,700 VP.

Fans are excited about the new Glitchpop weapon skins and can’t wait to try them out in-game.

Published 01 Feb 2021, 23:53 IST
Valorant Update Valorant Guide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी