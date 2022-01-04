What were the 5 most popular Phantom skins in Valorant in 2021?

Phantom is known for being one of the most used weapons in Valorant because of its easy to control recoil and rate of fire.

Valorant provides a wide range of cosmetic skins for each weapon in the game. These skins enable the players to be unique and express their style in Valorant. However, these skins do come at a cost, and cannot be traded like Counter-Strike Global Offensive skins.

With a wide range of Phantom skins to choose from in Valorant, it might get confusing when deciding which is the best. This article will list five Phantom weapon skins that are good enough to be considered the best in the game.

The five best Phantom skins in Valorant

1) Oni Phantom

The Oni Phantom arrived in Valorant as a part of the Oni Weapon Skin Collection. The skin takes inspiration from an orc demon in Japanese folklore, who is known for murder and cannibalism. The Phantom skin also comes with a sealing finishing animation that looks very cool in the game.

2) Ion Phantom

Ion Phanton is the right choice for players who like futuristic themed weapons in their arsenal. The white-themed weapon with a blue glowing core looks great on hand and also comes with various benefits like a finishing animation and custom weapon sound.

3) Spectrum Phantom

The Phantom skin made in collaboration with EDM artist Zedd is quite famous among the Valorant community and has all the benefits of a premium weapon skin. Although the weapon skin is not available in the game anymore, it might be possible that Valorant plans on bringing it back someday because of its popularity.

4) Ruination Phantom

The Ruination Collection is also an exclusive weapon skin collection, like the Spectrum collection, and was only present for a limited time. The Phantom skin in the Ruination collection gives a dark, eerie feeling that is loved by fans and is considered to be one of the best Phantom skins present in Valorant.

5) Glitchpop Phantom

If the slick future look of Ion Phantom isn’t the one to match a player’s taste, the Glitchpop Phantom might just be the hipster alternative. The weapon skin has a cyberpunk-ish theme to it and has everything that a premium Phantom Skin should have, thus why it is so popular.

