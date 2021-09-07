Valorant and Zedd collaboration brings new Spectrum skin bundle

The Valorant and Zedd collaboration will bring the new Spectrum skin bundle with flashy and colorful VFX, and appealing sound effects.

Zedd, the renowned DJ and songwriter, who also plays Valorant, was first seen in the “Year-One Anthem Video.” That was when the community started speculating that a Zedd themed bundle might be a possibility. However, after a long wait, the speculations have now turned into reality by introducing the Spectrum skin bundle on the occasion of Valorant’s first-ever celebrity collaboration with Zedd.

On September 7, Zedd revealed the Spectrum skin bundle at the special unveiling event. He described the skin line as,

"A collection of weaponized color and sound that elevates the way you experience the game, taking you from a player to a performer."

Valorant's Spectrum skin bundle focuses more on sound effects

The Spectrum skin bundle sets itself apart from others because of its unique sound design. Zedd himself has worked hand-in-hand with the Valorant sound team to design a balanced and satisfying sound effect for the Spectrum skin line.

Preeti Khanolkar, Senior Producer at Valorant at Riot Games, tweeted and claimed Spectrum to be the “most ambitious skins we've made since the Elderflame dragons.”

Welcome to the most ambitious skins we've made since the Elderflame dragons!



There's a lot of features packed into these skins, which I know players will fall in love with just like we did.



Big thanks to @Zedd for inspiring the team and being such an awesome collaborator. :) https://t.co/Z1lDJpjTDp — Preeti Khanolkar (@Preeti_Riot) September 7, 2021

The spectrum bundle has an exclusive tier price range which makes the bundle cost 10,700 VP. This includes weapon skins for Phantom, Classic, Bulldog, Guardian, and a Waveform Melee. Apart from the weapon skins, players will also get a Spectrum gun buddy, Zedd gun buddy, Spectrum player card and a Spectrum spray.

The weapons will have four tier levels, where the final tier level includes a kill banner and a finisher, which depends on the location and spike being planted. Spectrum also has three color variants - black, red and purple/pink. It also has a glowing light that will keep on changing its color throughout the round.

Also Read

The Valorant and Zedd collaboration has brought a unique skin line for the fans and players to bring a new experience for them. Players can buy and experience the new Spectrum weapon skins once they arrive at the Valorant store.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar