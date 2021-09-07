Valorant confirms its collaboration with renowned musician Zedd

Riot Games confirmed the Valorant and Zedd collaboration, which will be revealed on September 7, at 8.00 am PST.

Apart from music, the popular DJ and songwriter Zedd also has a fair share of love for video games. He has been seen playing Valorant quite often and made his appearance in Valorant's "Year-One Anthem Video." Since then, fans and the community have been speculating about a Zedd themed meele.

However, after a long wait, Riot Games has brought good news for the Valorant and Zedd fans, by bringing a brand new collaboration with the musician. This is most likely indicating a new Zedd skinline coming to Valorant. They announced:

“Valorant has teamed up with Zedd to turn up the volume on something we can't wait to get into your hands. Join us for a special event.”

Valorant and Zedd collaboration might bring a new Zedd themed skin bundle

After the "Year-One Anthem Video", Zedd's skin bundle was highly anticipated by the community. In fact, several leaks also came up related to it. On August 24, the popular data miner Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter) announced that the Zedd skin bundle would potentially arrive in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2.

The Zedd Skins are coming to Valorant in Act 2!



> Make a masterpiece of your matches with skins created in direct collaboration with producer and songwriter ZEDD. — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) August 24, 2021

It was first Zedd who teased the fans with a puzzled picture on Twitter. After some time, Valorant officially announced on Twitter that the collaboration is happening, and they will be revealing it on September 7.

The collaboration will potentially bring Valorant's first-ever celebrity themed bundle to stores and other in-game cosmetics. With Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 around the corner, it might arrive along with the new battlepass and the seventh map, Fracture. However, it is still unclear what Valorant and Zedd will bring for the fans.

Riot Games has revealed no more details about Valorant and Zedd's collaboration. However, the community and fans are excited about it. More information about the collaboration will be revealed on September 7. Until then, fans and the community will have to wait for Riot Games to officially unveil more details about the upcoming collaboration.

