“Fracture is the next step in developing the true depth of Valorant’s narrative”: Cynprel (Annie)

Riot Games’ Valorant has a mysterious storyline, which brings the mirror verse theory into existence. The new map, Fracture, reveals more about it.

The last Valorant cinematic video, “Duality,” introduced the mirror version of Pheonix to fans, which Viper referred to as a “mirror agent.” Furthermore, an alternate Earth was also shown in the video, indicative of the narrative based on the infamous mirror verse theory.

However, no more information about the existence of twin Earths came up until the introduction of the new Valorant map, Fracture.

🔻Fracture Lore🔻



Defenders spawning in the middle is lore relevant. Earth-1 is finally on the offensive, using the Fracture to venture into Earth-2.



Attackers (VP2) have more traversal options via the mirrorverse, allowing them to pinch them from both Earths.



| #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/YCAmCnTWcK — Cynprel (@cynprel) September 1, 2021

Valorant’s lore mainly revolves around the agent, but the map plays a vital role in building up the narrative. Fracture is the first-ever arena with interactive narrative objects.

Moreover, its structure and set-up are divided into two contrasting environments, allowing fans to dive more into the depth of its lore.

The famous Valorant lore enthusiast, Annie, better known as Cynprel, has previously pointed out several things supporting the mirror verse theory. They have been an integral part of the Valorant community, helping the fans understand the lore and discover new facts about it.

Cynprel on Valorant’s new map, Fracture, which reveals more about mirror verse theory

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Pratiti Dhang, Cynprel talked about the role of the new Valorant map, Fracture, in developing the existing mirror verse theory and how some minute detailings in the map reveal more about the game’s lore.

Here is what Cynprel had to say:

“Fracture is the next step in developing the true depth of Valorant’s narrative. The map details an otherworldly collaboration between Earth-1’s Kingdom and Earth-2’s Kingdom. The Everett-Linde Research Lab and Radian Collider serve as a glimpse into the ambition behind both Kingdoms. Small details throughout the map, including voice comm audio, reveal a great deal of depth about their collaboration and just how uneasy it was. Looking forward, we have a myriad of new questions that will keep lore enthusiasts on their toes as we enter new content. The bar for narrative depth has been raised.”

Fracture has lots of references to the presence of twin Earths and makes the players question the past events that have occurred on the map. Its addition to Valorant’s map pool has indeed raised more questions about the Mirror Earth Kingdom, with a new way to expand the title’s narrative.

