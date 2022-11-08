In Valorant, Viper is portrayed as a savage and confident agent who isn't scared of enemies, and in fact relishes the enemies' fear. She does not hesitate to call herself a villain or a monster and will act like both if it means the success of her objective.

She also proves to be the perfect support Agent, which makes her one of the deadliest characters in the game. Beginners can play as her to learn the basics, while professional players can be seen executing excellent gameplays with Viper.

With her green eyes, raven black hair, and a gas mask, Viper is an American chemist. She was the second person to join the Valorant Protocol after Brimstone and has proven to be one of the best Controllers available in the game.

After the latest update that brought in various UI changes, Viper players have new lineups on most of the maps. This article focuses on a few of the best lineups for the Agent on Valorant's Breeze map.

Most effective Viper lineups on Breeze as of Valorant Patch 5.07: Snake Bite, Poison Cloud, and Toxic Screen

Although Valorant's Viper isn't exactly lineup dependent, knowing which ability to use on which portion of the map does come in handy. Her Toxic Screen provides good cover in open areas.

Moreover, with the ability to create a Poison Cloud and drop venom on the ground with her Snake Bite ability, she can reduce the enemies' health without firing even a single bullet. All that is before she unleashes her ultimate ability.

Her ultimate creates a zone of toxic gas that also acts as a cover for her. Anyone who enters the area starts losing health rapidly, and enemies inside this zone are highlighted in red, making them easy targets for the Viper.

Snake Bite lineups

Viper can throw Snake Bite from a distance or make it bounce from a wall to hit the targeted area. It is the best ability for the post-plant defense in Valorant.

B Default plant Lineups - 1

When the Spike is planted at B Default plant position on Breeze, you just need to step near the corner of the wall at B Elbow and aim a tiny bit right of the leaf above. There's no need to worry as the canister will land exactly at the planted site.

Position for lineup at B (image via Sportskeeda)

Aim at the top of the leaf (image via Sportskeeda)

Results at B main (image via Sportskeeda)

B Default plant lineup from the middle - 2

For this lineup, you need to go to Mid and jump over the barrels. Then, face B site and line up the hud line with the edge of the tower and just simply shoot the Snake Bite.

Climb over the barrels (image via Sportskeeda)

Aim with the hud aligned with the edge of roof (image via Sportskeeda)

The canister will explode exactly at the planted site.

results at B (image via Sportskeeda)

Viper’s Snake Bite is an excellent choice of attack as it is super fast and deals great damage to anyone trying to diffuse the spike, as they will either get killed or will be forced to move.

A Default plant lineup

For this lineup, you need to go and climb over the rocks beside A Lobby and Cave entrance, aim at the top of the leaf right in the middle, and shoot the Snake Bite.

Climb over the rocks at A (image via Sportskeeda)

Aim at the leaf in the middle (image via Sportskeeda)

The lineup results in the molly landing exactly at the plant site at A Default.

Results at A (image via Sportskeeda)

Poison Cloud Lineup

Viper’s Poison Cloud equips a gas emitter. Players can fire to throw the emitter, which will perpetually remain throughout the round. They can also ALT fire to lob or reuse the ability to create a toxic gas cloud at the cost of fuel. This ability can be reused more than once and can be picked up to be redeployed.

B Default plant Lineup

For this Valorant lineup, you need to go to B Elbow and proceed to the mentioned corner, aim up and line up the Poison Cloud icon near the flower and jump-shoot.

Corner at B (image via Sportskeeda)

The Poison Cloud will land at the default B plant site and provide you an easy plant opportunity when it comes to attacking in Valorant.

Aiming for poison cloud (image via Sportskeeda)

Results (image via Sportskeeda)

A Default plant Lineup

While attacking A, you need to shoot the Poison Cloud at the entrance in front of the pyramids.

Poison Cloud position (image via Sportskeeda)

The resulting smoke needs to be combined with Snake Bite to cause more damage,

Poison Cloud in action (image via Sportskeeda)

For further protection, you can add a Viper wall beside, providing complete protection as well as guaranteed kills from the main entrance of A default.

Poison Cloud, Snake Bite, and Wall at A (image via Sportskeeda)

The Poison Cloud can be combined with the Snake Bite while enemies try to diffuse the Spike as both these utilities together provide great damage to any enemy inside radius.

Toxic Screen Lineups

Viper’s Toxic Screen equips a gas emitter launcher that penetrates terrain. You can fire to deploy a long line of gas emitters and reuse the ability to create a tall wall of toxic gas at the cost of fuel. This ability can be used multiple times in Valorant.

B Site Toxic Screen lineup

To attack B Site, you need to to go B Lobby. Aim directly at the wall and shoot the Toxic Screen emitters,

Positioning Wall at B (image via Sportskeeda)

The Viper wall will be placed exactly at the B default main entrance, providing excellent cover for the attackers.

Results at B (image via Sportskeeda)

A Site Pyramid Toxic Screen lineup

For the best wall lineup while attacking Site A, you need to go to the corner between A Hall and A Shop.

corner between A Hall and A shop (image via Sportskeeda)

Climb over the boxes and aim a bit higher.

Toxic Screen plant point (image via Sportskeeda)

The Toxic Screen wall will be placed exactly covering A Pyramid, providing cover from three different directions in Valorant.

Viper Wall at A pyramids. (image via Sportskeeda)

Viper’s Toxic Screen provides great cover, can be reused, and even damages enemies passing through it.

Viper has proved to be a great pick when it comes to playing on Valorant’s Breeze. The dynamics of this map suit her abilities, and If a player knows how to play the Agent, they can easily turn the tide as well as change the pace of the game according to their will.

