Riot Games recently unveiled the upcoming 6th Valorant map, the tropical island, Breeze.

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS esports within the first year of launch. A major reason behind that success is the amazing post-launch support it received with lots of new content. If there was one thing the fans were not satisfied with, it was the map pool.

You are now arriving at our Caribbean getaway, Breeze. Don’t get too comfortable.



Open spaces and long range engagements await on Breeze, landing in Act III. pic.twitter.com/Mh6SzJOYpG — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 23, 2021

Initially, Valorant consisted of only 3 maps, with the 4th one joining at launch. The 5th map, Icebox, was added to Valorant in Episode 1 Act 3, and now, the 6th map, Breeze, will be joining the map pool with Valorant Episode 2 Act 3.

Here is a quick rundown of some of the most notable callouts and locations in Breeze.

Breeze Callouts and Locations in Valorant

Breeze follows a typical 3-lane map design with multiple connections in between. But unlike other 3-lane maps of Valorant, Breeze boasts a lot of open spaces. The open spaces will likely instigate multiple fights between the attackers and defenders.

A site in Breeze (Image by Riot Games)

The A-side locations are as follows:

A Bridge (connects Defenders side spawn and A site)

A Site (one of the two sites for planting spike)

A Pyramids (Two metal pyramids present on the A site)

A Cave (A long path connecting A site and A Lobby)

A Shop (A short path connecting A site and A Lobby)

A Lobby (A wide area connecting Attackers Side Spawn and the entrances towards A Site)

A Rope (A hanging robe that can be used to move from A Lobby to A hall and vice-versa)

A Hall (A smaller area that leads up to the Mid Wood Doors)

A Switch A switch that can be used to open and close the metal doors)

A Metal Doors (Metal sports that give access to the A site from Mid. Bellet cannot penetrate the doors)

Mid in Breeze (Image by Riot Games)

Mid area locations are as follows:

Defenders Side Spawn (The main area for defenders to spawn)

Defenders Side Arches (an area connecting B site and Defenders spawn)

Mid Nest (A high position beside Mid Top, which can be used for sniping)

Mid Top (Upper area of Mid)

Mid Stack (an area adjacent to B Elbow in the mid)

Mid Pillar (A Pillar in the Mid)

Mid Wood Doors (Wooden door connecting mid to A)

Mid Chute (a small trap door connecting mid and A)

Mid Bottoms (The lower part of the mid connecting Attackers Side spawn to Mid)

Mid Cannon (A passage connecting Mid bottoms to Attackers Side snake and B windows)

Attackers Side Spawn (The main area for attackers to spawn)

Attackers Side Snake (A long path connecting Attackerts spawn to B windows)

B Site (Image by Riot Games)

The B side locations are as follows:

B Wall (A wall present in the main B site)

B Site (one of the two sites for planting spike)

B Back (The backside area of B site)

B Tunnel (A tunnel connecting Mid to B site)

B Main ( A wide area connecting B Windows and b Elbow to the main B Site)

B Elbow (a path connecting Mid Top to B main)

B Window (a small area connecting Attackers Side snake to B Main)

Breeze Map (Image screencapped from Valorant)

Breeze will join the Valorant Map Pool with the launch of Episode 2 Act 3, which will also introduce the new Forsaken bundle and an all-new battle pass, filled with new content.