Riot Games recently unveiled the upcoming 6th Valorant map, the tropical island, Breeze.
Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS esports within the first year of launch. A major reason behind that success is the amazing post-launch support it received with lots of new content. If there was one thing the fans were not satisfied with, it was the map pool.
Initially, Valorant consisted of only 3 maps, with the 4th one joining at launch. The 5th map, Icebox, was added to Valorant in Episode 1 Act 3, and now, the 6th map, Breeze, will be joining the map pool with Valorant Episode 2 Act 3.
Here is a quick rundown of some of the most notable callouts and locations in Breeze.
Breeze Callouts and Locations in Valorant
Breeze follows a typical 3-lane map design with multiple connections in between. But unlike other 3-lane maps of Valorant, Breeze boasts a lot of open spaces. The open spaces will likely instigate multiple fights between the attackers and defenders.
The A-side locations are as follows:
- A Bridge (connects Defenders side spawn and A site)
- A Site (one of the two sites for planting spike)
- A Pyramids (Two metal pyramids present on the A site)
- A Cave (A long path connecting A site and A Lobby)
- A Shop (A short path connecting A site and A Lobby)
- A Lobby (A wide area connecting Attackers Side Spawn and the entrances towards A Site)
- A Rope (A hanging robe that can be used to move from A Lobby to A hall and vice-versa)
- A Hall (A smaller area that leads up to the Mid Wood Doors)
- A Switch A switch that can be used to open and close the metal doors)
- A Metal Doors (Metal sports that give access to the A site from Mid. Bellet cannot penetrate the doors)
Mid area locations are as follows:
- Defenders Side Spawn (The main area for defenders to spawn)
- Defenders Side Arches (an area connecting B site and Defenders spawn)
- Mid Nest (A high position beside Mid Top, which can be used for sniping)
- Mid Top (Upper area of Mid)
- Mid Stack (an area adjacent to B Elbow in the mid)
- Mid Pillar (A Pillar in the Mid)
- Mid Wood Doors (Wooden door connecting mid to A)
- Mid Chute (a small trap door connecting mid and A)
- Mid Bottoms (The lower part of the mid connecting Attackers Side spawn to Mid)
- Mid Cannon (A passage connecting Mid bottoms to Attackers Side snake and B windows)
- Attackers Side Spawn (The main area for attackers to spawn)
- Attackers Side Snake (A long path connecting Attackerts spawn to B windows)
The B side locations are as follows:
- B Wall (A wall present in the main B site)
- B Site (one of the two sites for planting spike)
- B Back (The backside area of B site)
- B Tunnel (A tunnel connecting Mid to B site)
- B Main ( A wide area connecting B Windows and b Elbow to the main B Site)
- B Elbow (a path connecting Mid Top to B main)
- B Window (a small area connecting Attackers Side snake to B Main)
Breeze will join the Valorant Map Pool with the launch of Episode 2 Act 3, which will also introduce the new Forsaken bundle and an all-new battle pass, filled with new content.