Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass revealed: All you need to know about the latest skins and player cards

With a new Valorant Act comes a whole new Battlepass, and with the arrival of Episode 2 Act 3, players can once again spend time clearing weekly missions to get their hands on some incredible collectibles.

The average Valorant Battlepass has various free and paid collectibles that players can look to unlock throughout the new act.

The paid collectibles can be obtained by purchasing the pass in its entirety, which just costs 1,000 Valorant Points, roughly $10.

Three new skin lines (Image via Riot Games)

The Battlepass for Act 3 will not be any different from its predecessors. However, Riot Games will be introducing three new skin lines this time around: Lightwave, Depths, and Songsteel.

In terms of player cards, there will be a lot more lore coming into the shooter this time around, especially with the one that shows the relationship between Reyna and Viper and one that depicts Yoru through the ages.

List of Battlepass unlockables in Valorant Episode 2 Act 3

Some of the collectibles in the new Act (Image via Riot Games)

Here is a list of all the Battlepass goodies players can unlock for free:

Lightwave Frenzy and 3 Variants

Lucky Rabbit Buddy

Lobster? Spray

Bloodline Card

Paul’s Pizza Party Card

Here is a list of all the Battlepass goodies players can only unlock after paying for the pass

Lightwave Phantom (Level 25)

Depths Vandal (Level 45)

Songsteel (melee)

Mementos Pt. 1 Card

Knife Fight Card

Dan the Penguin Buddy

Get Carried Buddy

Ancient Mysteries Revealed Buddy

This is Also Also Fine Spray

Dabbing Dan Spray

Inspiration and concept for Valorant’s Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass

The Battlepass for Episode 2 Act 3 will go live at the end of this month (Image via Riot Games)

When talking about some of the inspirations and concepts that went behind the making of Valorant’s Episode 2 Act 2 BattlePass, Preeti Khanolkar, Valorant’s premium content senior producer, said:

“A lot of players loved the sprays in the Act 2 Battlepass, and we think that players will love the cards in this one the most! VERSUS// Reyna + Viper is one of those cards that we’ve wanted to do for a long time, thanks to all the really cool VO lines between the two agents. We often felt like those lines told us just enough about the agents to make us interested but left us wanting to know more.”

Player cards will indeed be playing a massive role in helping Valorant’s lore expand and bring in more theory crafting in the mix.

When talking about some of the cards, Preeti continued:

“The Bloodline card is probably the card that’s gotten the most love on our dev team thanks to how little we’ve revealed about Yoru. There are so many hidden stories within these cards, so we hope players will pay close attention and dissect every detail to uncover all the mysteries inside them. Mementos Pt. 1 was also a really fun card that allowed us to capture a non-canon casual moment between the agents as they hang out on Ascent and take a selfie.”

The Battlepass for Episode 2 Act 3 will go live on April 27th and run till June 21st.