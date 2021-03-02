Valorant Battlepass weekly challenges and rewards

Valorant has released Patch 2.04 update and it has arrived with many Weekly Challenges and rewards to grind through the Battlepass while it stays.

Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 is going live today, and it will last for a lengthy 7 weeks. Throughout the course of these seven weeks, various Challenges will be given to the players to complete. However, no new challenges have been added at this time.

Servers are now up | #VALORANT



~ Astra is Available

~ Prime 2.0 is Released

~ New Battle pass

~ New Ranked Season pic.twitter.com/t0XDqu5VYT — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 2, 2021

The fastest way to complete the challenges is to put in as many hours as you can and play matches. However, some players prefer to play Spike Rush and farm XP points faster.

Challenges and rewards for each week in Valorant Episode 2 Act 2:

Week 1:

Deal 18000 Damage : 10080 XP

Play 10 Games : 10080 XP

Use 200 Abilities : 10080 XP

Week 2:

Defuse/Plant the Spike 20 times : 12320 XP

Get 45 Headshots : 12320 XP

Use Ultimate 25 times : 12320 XP

Week 3:

Kill 100 Enemies : 12320 XP

Play 150 Rounds : 12320 XP

Buy 200 Items : 12320 XP

Week 4:

Use 200 Abilities : 16800 XP

Deal 18000 Damage: 16800 XP

Use Ultimate 25 times : 16800 XP

Week 5:

Defuse/Plant the Spike 20 times : 17920 XP

Kill 100 Enemies : 17920 XP

Play 10 Games : 17920 XP

Week 6:

Get 45 Headshots : 21280 XP

Use Ultimate 25 times : 21280 XP

Buy 100 Items : 21280 XP

Week 7:

Deal 18000 Damage : 21280 XP

Play 150 Rounds : 21280 XP

Use 150 Abilities : 21280 XP

Along with the above challenges, players will also be able to complete Daily Challenges which will make the process of grinding through the Valorant Battlepass easier. This Act's Battlepass also comes with a Prism 3 bundle, for players who do not usually buy Valorant Skin bundles.

This clearly shows the priority Riot gives to the diverse community and it is obvious that they are thinking about filling every gap.

