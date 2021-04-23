Radianite Island and Pirates in Bermuda Triangle, the story behind Valorant’s latest map, Breeze

After multiple teases, Breeze, the latest map of Valorant, was unveiled recently.

The warm tropical setting with luscious forests and sandy beaches, where deep blue waves break ashore, certainly sets the mood for a perfect summer vacation. However, the beautiful tropical island hides a dark truth that will discourage any thoughts of a vacation.

Kingdom’s work works. Earth Day celebrates a world without climate change—a world remade by Radianite and Kingdom’s global action. Connect with Kingdom to see how you can help keep the earth clean. pic.twitter.com/BfwaC7xXPg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 22, 2021

From its location to its backstory, the map builds itself up as a living, breathing part of the Valorant World. Along with the tease on social media, the developers did reveal interesting lore details behind the Breeze map in Valorant.

Breeze, the Radianite Island in Valorant

After much speculation, Valorant recently teased the upcoming 6th map, Breeze. Inspired by the Caribbean Islands and tropical beaches, Breeze sets itself apart from the other maps in the map pool.

Regarding the inspiration, Riot Developer Devon Fay said:

The Breeze was heavily inspired by islands in the Caribbean. We loved the old forts and tropical beaches. After the cold, angular world of Icebox, we were really excited for the open, bright, colorful world of Breeze.

Breeze not only perfectly encapsulates the Caribbean's tropical aesthetic but encapsulates the distinct, Valorant look. The story sets up modern-day pirates, who took over a Kingdom Corporation Radianite storage and technology facility.

Valorant’s latest map Breeze (Image by Riot Games)

Riot developer Devon Fay further added:

The setting also lets us tell a story of modern piracy in a history rich location. What if the Kingdom lost control of its Radianite stores and technology? What would the people who took it, do with it?

While the previous Valorant maps showcased different locations taken over or abandoned by Kingdom Corporation, Breeze is the first time where a Kingdom Corporation was taken over by a different faction. This results in an amazing blend of different communal design languages.

Breeze, a hidden island facility in Bermuda Triangle

Developers paint an interesting picture of a Kingdom Corporation Radianite storage facility taken over by pirates. Although it is described as a Carrabian-inspired tropical setting, the proper location will leave fans baffled.

player card 25N71W (Image by Riot Games)

The player card 25N71W not only provides a different look at Breeze, but it also provides the possible location of the island. The coordinates of 25 North and 71 West lands towards the north of Puerto Rico and east of Florida, in the middle of the ocean.

The location is set right in the middle of the infamous Bermuda Triangle. A mystery has surrounded this area of the North Atlantic Ocean for quite a while. Ships, airplanes, and many more have been lost mysteriously in this certain location.

Valorant’s latest map Breeze (Image by Riot Games)

Breeze is certainly shaping up to be one of the most interesting maps from an in-game lore perspective.