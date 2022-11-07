Valorant's Breeze is a tropical paradise in the middle of the ocean. Along with seaside caves and historic ruins, washed ashore garbage and stranded ships form the foundation of a small civilization on the island.

It is a wide-open and large map, which unfortunately lacks verticality. Players need to keep in mind that all factors are taken into account when choosing an Agent to play with, as some won’t be utilized to their fullest due to the structural dynamics. As such, this becomes a crucial factor when choosing who to play as.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 Valorant Agents that are best suited for Breeze

The perfect combination involves all types of characters, including Duelists, Sentinels, and especially Controllers and Initiators. This list contains the five best Agents to play on Breeze after Valorant’s latest Episode 5 Act 3 update.

1) Fade

Fade is one of the best Agents to play Breeze on Valorant. Her utilities give accurate information about enemy locations, the list of which includes Haunt, Prowler, Seize, and Nightfall.

Haunt detects enemies in its range and tags them “Marked,” with a trail following them, revealing their whereabouts. Prowler chases the enemies, and her Seize is a knot that ruptures on impact, holding nearby enemies in place, deafened and decayed.

Her ultimate is Nightfall, which sends a massive wave of nightmare energy forward. All enemies hit by the wave will be deafened, afflicted with Decay, and marked with a Terror Trail. While attacking, she can use B Site Haunt to keep an eye on B site Mid Top, and while defending A Site, Haunt lineup can be used to watch Mid top from Mid Tube.

2) Chamber

Chamber sets himself apart from the other Sentinels by packing an equally powerful punch on offense. He has two abilities where he uses personalized guns, including his Ultimate.

He is by far the most offense-oriented Sentinel, which also makes him the most balanced of the group. The best advantage Chamber has in Valorant is that he can easily teleport between sites, quickly providing him safety even if he misses a shot.

Breeze's dynamics allow Chamber to excel in almost any situation.The wide-open spike sites and mid-area of the map facilitate the use of the Operator, allowing the Agent to make the most out of his abilities.

3) Sage

Sage can be the best Sentinel in Valorant when it comes to playing Breeze. This is basically because of the time she can buy with her ultimate ability, Resurrection, and her healing Orb.

On Breeze, players rarely have one constant fight, as battles start and stop as more enemies take the time to rotate. This gives her enough time to heal herself and resurrect an ally, turning the tide of the game.

Her Barrier Orb proves to be an excellent barrier due to the spike sites being quite open on Breeze, and players can easily block off left or right while entering B site. While defending, the barrier can be used to block off A Hall, B main or B Elbow, which ensures that the enemies need to either rotate or destroy her wall.

4) Viper

Viper is the only controller on this list, and one of the best Agents on Breeze. Being able to place a Toxic screen across multiple angles and areas of the largest map in Valorant is a huge advantage, and being the only one to be able to do this makes it even better.

Valorant’s other controllers can only smoke off choke points and entryways, but have no way to prevent enemies from pushing up Mid Pillar. While attacking, players can easily use Viper's wall to get into either site, and being able to block the enemies' vision all the way makes it easier for the Agent.

Her post-plant lineups with Snake Bite proves extremely effective while providing her safety of being on the other side of the map. She can easily prevent diffusion of the spike with the Pit ability as she can easily move around open sites on Breeze.

5) Jett

The best Valorant Agent to play on Breeze is Jett, and she is already dominating the meta.

She is the best Agent to play Operator with, and Breeze is one of the best maps to use it on. Her Updraft is very overpowered on this map as well, as she can dash up and over, and even get angles on the low-verticality map that the others can’t even dream of.

Being able to take these early fights from off-angles where you can see across the whole map is incredible. Playing a Duelist aggressively from the safety of the back of the map is the best way to play Jett on Breeze.

Her ultimate, Bladestorm, which can be used to force small fights, is exactly how Jett should be played on Breeze. She can switch places so easily because the map is so open. The Agent can easily Dash from B Back to B Wall to B Tunnel and fight enemies pushing B site from three different angles — all she has to do is keep moving.

This sums up the list of the best Agents to play on Valorant’s Breeze. If players can master even one of them on this map, they can easily win almost every game set on it.

