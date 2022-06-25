5 best Sage walls on Valorant's Pearl map

Sage was one of the earliest Sentinels that Riot Games released in the initial roster of Agents in Valorant. With the launch of its eighth map, Pearl, on June 22, Sage mains must know the best locations for her Ice Wall ability.

The new Pearl map in Valorant features a sprawling mid-area, tight corners, and multiple corridors. Sage is one of the best Sentinel Agents on this map due to her abilities.

If players are trying to figure out how to defend on this map, they can’t go wrong with Sage, as she is pretty versatile and reliable.

Valorant Updates @ValorantUpdated Wait a second... this new Pearl map looks familiar... Wait a second... this new Pearl map looks familiar... https://t.co/dKAPeTh4gb

Pearl has multiple entryways onto the sites, and defenders can block off routes forcing the attackers into a choke point by using Sage’s Barrier Orb, which they can use to delay the push or hold off enemies from going through said route.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Dive into Pearl, VALORANT’s first Omega Earth map, alongside skins from the abyss, a fresh Battlepass, and a brand new Rank during EPISODE 5: DIMENSION. riot.com/3tT9aTQ Dive into Pearl, VALORANT’s first Omega Earth map, alongside skins from the abyss, a fresh Battlepass, and a brand new Rank during EPISODE 5: DIMENSION. riot.com/3tT9aTQ

The Pearl map in Valorant has three main lanes: attacker side, mid, and B side. If defenders can cut off access to one lane, they can concentrate their focus and firepower on the other lanes.

Five ways to make Sage walls highly effective on Valorant’s new map

A site’s best locations for Sage’s Barrier Orb

Even though there are multiple pathways to the site, blocking off one area of the map means that the attackers will have to either go through the barriers put down by the defenders, which is highly risky, or go around through other areas, which is going to waste valuable time.

Before going through the best locations to put up Sage’s walls, players must know the map callouts on Pearl in Valorant.

1) A Main

There are three pathways to the A site: A Main, A Link, and defender side spawn. Sage can wall off A main, preventing attackers from rushing into the A site.

This may also make the attackers try to go through A Link, a fairly narrow choke point, invariably making it easier for the defending side to gun down opponents.

A main best Wall location (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are a couple of spots to place Sage’s wall in A main, one after the ultimate orb and the other before it. The spot before the ultimate orb is much safer since there is a bit more distance between the defender and the attackers, which means the latter won’t be able to prevent the wall from going up even if they rush in.

Players can also decide to rush and plant past the ultimate orb to secure it. It is a bit riskier but is more secure.

2) Ledge near A Dugout

The ledge near Dugout (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the next wall, users can go to A Site and climb atop the ledge near A Dugout to create a wall. This is tricky as it helps allies look through the tiny window on the left and catch attackers off-guard.

It’s a pretty helpful spot when gamers are feeling a little cocky.

Mid best location for Sage's Barrier Orb

3) Mid Doors

This wall spot is a no-brainer as mid-control is quite crucial in most rounds of a competitive Valorant match. Pearl’s mid-area has many narrow paths that attackers can quite easily exploit.

Using Sage’s Barrier Orb here can prevent key rotations, allowing defenders to hold B Main more easily.

Mid Door location for Sage’s Barrier Orb(Image via Sportskeeda)

Mid control is essential to winning a round on most maps in Valorant and more so in Pearl. Sage can play a vital role by holding down this area and giving out information to the team on enemy rushes or rotations through mid.

B site's best locations for Sage’s Barrier Orb

4) B Screen

B Screen wall location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Using Sage’s Barrier Orb on B Screen will prevent attackers from entering the B Site through B Main. There are a few defensive spots to lock down this site, and defenders can even peek through the gaps in the walls to pick off unsuspecting attackers.

5) B Site

B site boost spot (Image via Sportskeeda)

On B Site, gamers need to move to the corner of the B Screen and use the Barrier Orb ability. They must boost themselves up a bit so that they are hidden from enemies, and once standing atop the wall, they’ll be able to see enemies pushing from B Ramps.

Note: This article is solely based on the author’s opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far