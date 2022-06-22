Valorant patch 5.0 expected file size for PC

Valorant is ready to roll out another new patch in the next few hours. The latest 5.0 update will go live in the game globally by tomorrow. It will announce the commencement of another new chapter in the game, the fifth chapter, and the sage will be known as 'Dimension.'

Riot Games has already revealed details of the upcoming update with the release of the 5.0 patch notes a few days back. It will be one of the most significant updates in recent times, and players will receive several changes to the game.

While users are incredibly excited to get their hands on the new update, some are also curious about the total file size of the upcoming patch.

Valorant patch 5.0: Expected size and contents of upcoming update

Valorant completed its second anniversary earlier this month. The game's popularity is remarkable, and the concurrent number of gamers daily is a prime example. It has received immense love from around the globe.

The developers also have a major role in maintaining the title's popularity. Riot has always tried to deliver a better gameplay experience to its players, and with the upcoming patch, they will hope to make them happy again.

All the previous game updates have ranged from 1.5 GB to 2 GB. However, updates that contain a new map or Agent are usually around 2 GB in size. The upcoming patch 5.0 update will have a new 'Pearl' map, so the file is expected to be approximately 2 GB.

What to expect in new update

With the latest patches, the developers have always tried to make some key changes to the game to make it more exciting and enjoyable for users. They are ready to maintain their legacy with the Valorant patch 5.0 update as well.

The new update will announce the commencement of Episode 5 Act 1 in the game. The new chapter will be known as 'Dimension,' and gamers already have a glimpse of it through the latest cinematic, 'SHATTERED.'

The developers are ready to add a new underwater-themed map called Pearl with this upcoming Valorant update. This will be the eighth arena in the game.

However, Riot has decided to temporarily remove Split from the Unrated and Competitive Queue map pool so that it can shuffle between the seven maps.

Players' ranks will also be reset so that they can have a fresh start in the new episode. They need to play at least five games to regain their ranks.

The developers are ready to introduce another new ranking, Ascendant, in the game between Diamond and Immortal. Riot believes it will decrease user density in lower ranks like Bronze and Silver.

Apart from that, the addition of a new Battlepass full of weapon skins, cosmetics, and other items, along with a new "Prelude to Chaos" skin bundle in the Valorant Store, makes it more exciting for gamers.

The new patch will be rolled out globally in the next few hours. It will be interesting to see how users respond after playing this Act.

