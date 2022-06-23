Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass: All you need to know about the latest skins and player cards

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 started globally a few hours ago and players have already started their grind for the new Act. Patch 5.0 update was rolled out today and announced another new chapter in the game.
The new saga will be known as 'Dimension' and will continue for the next six months just like the previous four Episodes in the last two years.
With the introduction of each new Act in the game, the developers have maintained their legacy and have come up with several exciting things for the players.
The new update has many things to encourage more grind in the new Act. With the introduction of the new underwater-themed map Pearl, the new 'Ascendant' ranking, and many more changes, this update is one of the biggest ones of recent times.
With the commencement of the new Act, players have received a new Battlepass to grind for. It is full of weapon skin collections, cosmetics, sprays, player cards, and gun buddies. Though some of these items are free, most of them are Premium collectibles and they can only be obtained by purchasing the pass, which costs 1,000 VP.
Here are all the items that are available with the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass.
List of Battlepass collectibles in Valorant Episode 5 Act 1
Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass has 10 different tiers with a special Epilogue Tier. All the items from this new Battlepass are listed below:
Tier 1
Premium items
- Spitfire Ghost
- Shimmer Buddy
- 10X Radiant Points
- Shimmer Player Card
- Shimmer Stinger
Free items
- Tactical Knife Schema Player Card
- Guilty Title
Tier 2
Premium items
- Nosey Neighbor Spray
- No Spectre Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- Playzilla Tactibear Player Card
- Task Force 809 Frenzy
Free items
- Episode 5 Act 1 Coin Buddy
Tier 3
Premium items
- Owl Drone Schema Player Card
- A Perfect Score Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- Pocket Size Sheriff Buddy
- Spitfire Ares
Free items
- 10X Radiant Points
- Random Title
Tier 4
Premium items
- Shimmer Judge
- Collector's Edition: KAY/O Player Card
- We Can Do It Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- Task Force 809 Spectre
Free items
- Winner's Ribbon Spray
Tier 5
Premium items
- Just Jokin' Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- Gimbap Buddy
- No Duelist No Problem Spray
- Spitfire Operator
Free items
- Operation: Vacation Player Card
- 10X Radiant Points
Tier 6
Premium items
- Sage Signal Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- Cool Joy Spray
- Tactibunny Terror Player Cards
- Shimmer Bulldog
Free items
- Heavy Lifting Buddy
Tier 7
Premium items
- Task Force 809 Player Card
- 10X Radiant Points
- Task Force 809 Buddy
- Neon Bot Spray
- Task Force 809 Marshal
Free items
- 10X Radiant Points
- Clown Title
Tier 8
Premium items
- You Wanna Play? Spray
- Cat Tactics Buddy
- Joke's Over Palyer Card
- 10X Radiant Points
- Spitfire Guardian
Free items
- That's A Blowout Spray
Tier 9
Premium items
- 10X Radiant Points
- Unstoppable // Jett Player Card
- Trailblazing Tiger Spray
- Waddle Walk Spray
- Task Force 809 Phantom
Free items
- Perfect Pattern Buddy
Tier 10
Premium items
- Never Forget Leg Day Spray
- Tactical Surprise Buddy
- Enter The Duelists Player Card
- 10X Radiant Points
- Task Force 809 Knife
Free items
- Shimmer Classic
- I Am Everywhere Player Card
Epilogue
Premium items
- Epilogue: Pocket Sized Sheriff Buddy
- 10X Radiant Points
- 10X Radiant Points
- 10X Radiant Points
- Epilogue: Playzilla Tactibear Player Card
Players have eight weeks to complete the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass. All these items will be rewarded once a player reaches the required XP by completing daily and weekly challenges.