Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass: All you need to know about the latest skins and player cards

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 started globally a few hours ago and players have already started their grind for the new Act. Patch 5.0 update was rolled out today and announced another new chapter in the game.

The new saga will be known as 'Dimension' and will continue for the next six months just like the previous four Episodes in the last two years.

With the introduction of each new Act in the game, the developers have maintained their legacy and have come up with several exciting things for the players.

The new update has many things to encourage more grind in the new Act. With the introduction of the new underwater-themed map Pearl, the new 'Ascendant' ranking, and many more changes, this update is one of the biggest ones of recent times.

With the commencement of the new Act, players have received a new Battlepass to grind for. It is full of weapon skin collections, cosmetics, sprays, player cards, and gun buddies. Though some of these items are free, most of them are Premium collectibles and they can only be obtained by purchasing the pass, which costs 1,000 VP.

Here are all the items that are available with the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass.

List of Battlepass collectibles in Valorant Episode 5 Act 1

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass has 10 different tiers with a special Epilogue Tier. All the items from this new Battlepass are listed below:

Tier 1

Premium items

Spitfire Ghost Shimmer Buddy 10X Radiant Points Shimmer Player Card Shimmer Stinger

Free items

Tactical Knife Schema Player Card Guilty Title

Tier 2

Premium items

Nosey Neighbor Spray No Spectre Spray 10X Radiant Points Playzilla Tactibear Player Card Task Force 809 Frenzy

Free items

Episode 5 Act 1 Coin Buddy

Tier 3

Premium items

Owl Drone Schema Player Card A Perfect Score Spray 10X Radiant Points Pocket Size Sheriff Buddy Spitfire Ares

Free items

10X Radiant Points Random Title

Tier 4

Premium items

Shimmer Judge Collector's Edition: KAY/O Player Card We Can Do It Spray 10X Radiant Points Task Force 809 Spectre

Free items

Winner's Ribbon Spray

Tier 5

Premium items

Just Jokin' Spray 10X Radiant Points Gimbap Buddy No Duelist No Problem Spray Spitfire Operator

Free items

Operation: Vacation Player Card 10X Radiant Points

Tier 6

Premium items

Sage Signal Spray 10X Radiant Points Cool Joy Spray Tactibunny Terror Player Cards Shimmer Bulldog

Free items

Heavy Lifting Buddy

Tier 7

Premium items

Task Force 809 Player Card 10X Radiant Points Task Force 809 Buddy Neon Bot Spray Task Force 809 Marshal

Free items

10X Radiant Points Clown Title

Tier 8

Premium items

You Wanna Play? Spray Cat Tactics Buddy Joke's Over Palyer Card 10X Radiant Points Spitfire Guardian

Free items

That's A Blowout Spray

Tier 9

Premium items

10X Radiant Points Unstoppable // Jett Player Card Trailblazing Tiger Spray Waddle Walk Spray Task Force 809 Phantom

Free items

Perfect Pattern Buddy

Tier 10

Premium items

Never Forget Leg Day Spray Tactical Surprise Buddy Enter The Duelists Player Card 10X Radiant Points Task Force 809 Knife

Free items

Shimmer Classic I Am Everywhere Player Card

Epilogue

Premium items

Epilogue: Pocket Sized Sheriff Buddy 10X Radiant Points 10X Radiant Points 10X Radiant Points Epilogue: Playzilla Tactibear Player Card

Players have eight weeks to complete the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass. All these items will be rewarded once a player reaches the required XP by completing daily and weekly challenges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far