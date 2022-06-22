All locations and callouts of new Valorant map Pearl

Pearl, the new Valorant map, arrives in Episode 5 Act 1, which is set underwater near the coast of Portugal, with a three-lane structure.

Riot Games developers are bringing a new map after a long time since Fracture was released in September 2021, last year. The new Valorant map is a wonder beneath the waves, with multiple pathways to the sites and a chaotic mid. This is the first map from Omega Earth or Earth-2 from the game's mirrorverse lore.

Pearl releases along with the the new Episode 5 Act 1 battle pass, containing new in-game rewards like weapon skins, player cards, sprays and more. It will be available once the Patch 5.0 update drops on the servers in their respective timezones. Once players get the Patch 5.0 update, they can queue in and experience the new underwater themed map.

Locations and callouts of Valorant’s latest underwater map Pearl

Unlike most Valorant maps, Pearl doesn't have any unique features like ziplines, doors, ropes, or teleporters. The map is designed with a traditional three-lane design. It does not have any mechanical hooks, eradicating the need for strategic gameplay.

The new underwater map has a cooler colour palette, bringing a night map-like feel to Riot Games' tactical shooter players. Moreover, the map has as lot of hiding spots and angles that one needs to cover. Hence, to alert the team instantly, one needs to be good with callouts in Pearl.

Pearl does not have many strategically complicated elements like the previous maps like Icebox, Breeze and Fracture had. However, the various routes to enter the sites can make it difficult for the teams to defend. One needs to know all the locations well to play effectively in Pearl, helping the team with the correct callouts.

A proper awareness of all the map locations is required while defending or attacking a site in the new map. This allows players to give instant callouts. Below are all the locations of the new Valorant map:

Attackers Side

Attacker Side Spawn in Pearl (Image via Riot Games)

Attacker Side Spawn

Defender Side

Defender Side Spwan in Pearl (Image via Riot Games)

Defender Side Spawn

Defender Side Water

Defender Side Records

A Side

A Site in Pearl (Image via Riot Games)

A Restaurant

A Art

A Main

A Link

A Site

A Dugout

A Flowers

A Secret

Mid

Mid in Pearl (Image via Riot Games)

Mid Top

Mid Shops

Mid Plaza

Mid Doors

Mid Connector

B Side

B Site in Pearl (Image via Riot Games)

B Club

B Ramp

B Main

B Link

B Site

B Tower

B Tunnel

B Screen

B Hall

Riot Games developers have tried to bring up a unique design and a simpler map in terms of complex strategic gameplay. This will bring a new experience to the players. The Patch 5.0 update will go live on June 22, 2022, bringing Pearl to the game's map pool alongside the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 battle pass.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far