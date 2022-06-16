Valorant Episode 5 Dimension: Every spray, card and gun buddy coming to the game with Act 1 Battlepass

A new Valorant Episode is right around the corner and fans are justifiably getting excited about it. Known for bringing a number of new items to the popular FPS, Episode 5 is going to be no different. Titled Dimension, Episode 5 will start with Act 1 and feature the eighth map of the game, a sci-fi themed skin bundle, and a brand new Battlepass.
The Battlepass mechanic in Valorant brings a plethora of cosmetic goodies that players can equip and play around with. From a number of gun skins to quirky sprays, Valorant Battlepasses have it all and Episode 5 Act 1 will feature a number of them for fans to pick up.
This article will provide an in-depth look at the cosmetic items that will be coming when the new Episode launches.
A look at the sprays, player cards and gun buddies coming with Act 1 of Episode 5 Dimension in Valorant
Player cards
Player cards are equippable background images for a player's account. It shows up in their lobby, on the loading screen of the match, and the profile visible to defeated enemies. Players already have a number of unique cards to choose from.
The collection is set to grow even bigger as the upcoming Battlepass will feature a new bespoke bunch. Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass will bring the following list of player cards:
- Collector's Edition KAY/O
- Enter the Duelists
- Epilogue PlayZilla Tactibear
- I Am Everywhere
- Joke's Over
- Operation Vacation
- Owl Drown Schema
- PlayZilla Tactibear
- Shimmer
- Tactibunny Terror
- Tactical Knife Schema
- Task Force 809
- Unstoppable Jett
Gun buddies
Gun buddies are fun little cosmetic attachments to weapons, modifying their appearance and adding a unique aspect to it. The gun buddies coming to Valorant with Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass are as follows:
- Cat Tactics
- EP 5 Act 1 Coin
- Epilogue Pocket Sized Sheriff
- Gimbap
- Heavy Lifting
- Perfect Pattern
- Pocket Sized Sheriff
- Shimmer
- Tactical Surprise
- Task Force 809
Sprays
Sprays are short-lived images that can be applied on any map surface. There are multiple types of sprays that can be equipped - one for pre-round, one for during a round, and one for after the round. Sprays can also have their own unique animations or sound affects.
The Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass sprays that are coming to Valorant are as follows:
- A Perfect Score
- Cool Joy
- Just Jokin
- Neon bot
- Never Forget Leg Day
- No Duelist No Problem
- No spectre
- Nosey Neighbor
- Sage Signal
- That's a Blowout
- Trailblazing Tiger
- Waddle Walk (Animated)
- We Can Do It
- Winner's Ribbon
- You Wanna Play
Episode 5: Dimension will be launching next week on June 22, 2022. The arrival of Pearl, a new map and the first to be set on Omega-Earth, will be taking the established lore of Valorant further. Players will be eager to see what new features Riot has in store for them when the update arrives.