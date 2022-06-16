Create
Valorant Episode 5 Dimension: Every spray, card and gun buddy coming to the game with Act 1 Battlepass

Every spray, card, and gun buddy listed that are coming with Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 BattlePass (Image by Sportskeeda)
Angshuman Dutta
Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jun 16, 2022 11:36 PM IST

A new Valorant Episode is right around the corner and fans are justifiably getting excited about it. Known for bringing a number of new items to the popular FPS, Episode 5 is going to be no different. Titled Dimension, Episode 5 will start with Act 1 and feature the eighth map of the game, a sci-fi themed skin bundle, and a brand new Battlepass.

Join us for Dia do Santuário–a celebration of PEARL: The wonder beneath the waves. https://t.co/7zR9zMiuY5

The Battlepass mechanic in Valorant brings a plethora of cosmetic goodies that players can equip and play around with. From a number of gun skins to quirky sprays, Valorant Battlepasses have it all and Episode 5 Act 1 will feature a number of them for fans to pick up.

This article will provide an in-depth look at the cosmetic items that will be coming when the new Episode launches.

A look at the sprays, player cards and gun buddies coming with Act 1 of Episode 5 Dimension in Valorant

Player cards

Player cards are equippable background images for a player's account. It shows up in their lobby, on the loading screen of the match, and the profile visible to defeated enemies. Players already have a number of unique cards to choose from.

Upcoming player cards (Image via Sportskeeda)
The collection is set to grow even bigger as the upcoming Battlepass will feature a new bespoke bunch. Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass will bring the following list of player cards:

  • Collector's Edition KAY/O
  • Enter the Duelists
  • Epilogue PlayZilla Tactibear
  • I Am Everywhere
  • Joke's Over
  • Operation Vacation
  • Owl Drown Schema
  • PlayZilla Tactibear
  • Shimmer
  • Tactibunny Terror
  • Tactical Knife Schema
  • Task Force 809
  • Unstoppable Jett

Gun buddies

All upcoming gun buddies (Image via Sportskeeda)
Gun buddies are fun little cosmetic attachments to weapons, modifying their appearance and adding a unique aspect to it. The gun buddies coming to Valorant with Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass are as follows:

  • Cat Tactics
  • EP 5 Act 1 Coin
  • Epilogue Pocket Sized Sheriff
  • Gimbap
  • Heavy Lifting
  • Perfect Pattern
  • Pocket Sized Sheriff
  • Shimmer
  • Tactical Surprise
  • Task Force 809

Sprays

Sprays are short-lived images that can be applied on any map surface. There are multiple types of sprays that can be equipped - one for pre-round, one for during a round, and one for after the round. Sprays can also have their own unique animations or sound affects.

Upcoming sprays (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Episode 5 Act 1 Battlepass sprays that are coming to Valorant are as follows:

  • A Perfect Score
  • Cool Joy
  • Just Jokin
  • Neon bot
  • Never Forget Leg Day
  • No Duelist No Problem
  • No spectre
  • Nosey Neighbor
  • Sage Signal
  • That's a Blowout
  • Trailblazing Tiger
  • Waddle Walk (Animated)
  • We Can Do It
  • Winner's Ribbon
  • You Wanna Play
Episode 5: Dimension will be launching next week on June 22, 2022. The arrival of Pearl, a new map and the first to be set on Omega-Earth, will be taking the established lore of Valorant further. Players will be eager to see what new features Riot has in store for them when the update arrives.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

