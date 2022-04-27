Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass revealed: All you need to know about the latest skins and player cards

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 is almost on its way, and players are excited about the new update. With the commencement of the new Act, players are set to get a new Battlepass to grind for.

Like all previous Battlepasses, this one is also full of skin collections, along with some exciting sprays, cards, and gun buddies. While some of these items are free, most of them are Premium collectibles and can only be claimed by purchasing the pass, which costs 1,000 VP.

Here are all the items that will be available with the Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass.

List of Battlepass unlockables in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3

The upcoming Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass has 10 different tiers with a special Epilogue Tier. Here are all the items that will be available in this Act's Battlepass.

Tier 1

Premium Items:

Hue Shift Shorty Hue Shift Buddy 10X Radiant Points Skin Shopping Player Card Coalition: Cobra Judge

Free Items:

Snakebite Schema Player Card Chalked Title

Tier 2

Premium Items:

I have three Crades Spray It's Stinger Time Spray 10X Radiant Points Penguin Precision Player Card .Sys Sheriff

Free Items:

Episode 4 Act 3 Coin Buddy

Tier 3

Premium Items:

Warm Up // Maxbot Player Card Coalition Cobra Spray 10X Radiant Points Dalgona Coffee Buddy Coalition Cobra Odin

Free Items:

10X Radiant Points No Scope Title

Tier 4

Premium Items:

Hue Shift Bulldog Defuse Denial Player Card Bawk Bawk Brimstone Spray 10X Radiant Points .Sys Bucky

Free Items:

Caution: Blinding Bird! Spray

Tier 5

Premium Items:

Skeptical Viper Spray 10X Radiant Points Original Protractor Buddy Keeping Secrets Spray Hue Shift Phantom

Free Items:

Breeze Schema Player Card 10X Radiant Points

Tier 6

Premium Items:

Don't Watch This Spray 10X Radiant Points Heaven or Hell Spray World Divided Player Cards Coalition: Cobra Marshal

Free Items:

Ragna-Rock Out Buddy

Tier 7

Premium Items:

.SYS Player Card 10X Radiant Points .Sys Buddy Backseat Coaching Spray .Sys Stinger

Free Items:

10X Radiant Points Finest Title

Tier 8

Premium Items:

Charge Needed Spray Deep Divisions Buddy Fade ID Palyer Card 10X Radiant Points Hue Shift Spectre

Free Items:

Look Behind You Spray

Tier 9

Premium Items:

10X Radiant Points When Bunnies Attack Player Card Pretty Pretty Please Spray Terible Day for Rain Spray .Sys Vandal

Free Items:

Ultrabright Torch Buddy

Tier 10

Premium Items:

Cap? No Cap? Spray Playzilla Trickmaster Buddy Unstoppable // Phoenix Player Card 10X Radiant Points .Sys Meelee

Free Items:

Coalition: Cobra Frenzy Yellows on Rails Player Card

Epilogue

Premium Items:

Epilogue: It's Stinger Time Spray Spray 10X Radiant Points 10X Radiant Points 10X Radiant Points Epilogue: Penguin Precision Player Card

Players will get eight weeks to complete the Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass. These items will be rewarded to the players as they reach the required XP by completing Daily and Weekly Challenges.

