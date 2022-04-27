Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass revealed: All you need to know about the latest skins and player cards

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 is almost on its way, and players are excited about the new update. With the commencement of the new Act, players are set to get a new Battlepass to grind for.
Like all previous Battlepasses, this one is also full of skin collections, along with some exciting sprays, cards, and gun buddies. While some of these items are free, most of them are Premium collectibles and can only be claimed by purchasing the pass, which costs 1,000 VP.
Here are all the items that will be available with the Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass.
List of Battlepass unlockables in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3
The upcoming Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass has 10 different tiers with a special Epilogue Tier. Here are all the items that will be available in this Act's Battlepass.
Tier 1
Premium Items:
- Hue Shift Shorty
- Hue Shift Buddy
- 10X Radiant Points
- Skin Shopping Player Card
- Coalition: Cobra Judge
Free Items:
- Snakebite Schema Player Card
- Chalked Title
Tier 2
Premium Items:
- I have three Crades Spray
- It's Stinger Time Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- Penguin Precision Player Card
- .Sys Sheriff
Free Items:
- Episode 4 Act 3 Coin Buddy
Tier 3
Premium Items:
- Warm Up // Maxbot Player Card
- Coalition Cobra Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- Dalgona Coffee Buddy
- Coalition Cobra Odin
Free Items:
- 10X Radiant Points
- No Scope Title
Tier 4
Premium Items:
- Hue Shift Bulldog
- Defuse Denial Player Card
- Bawk Bawk Brimstone Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- .Sys Bucky
Free Items:
- Caution: Blinding Bird! Spray
Tier 5
Premium Items:
- Skeptical Viper Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- Original Protractor Buddy
- Keeping Secrets Spray
- Hue Shift Phantom
Free Items:
- Breeze Schema Player Card
- 10X Radiant Points
Tier 6
Premium Items:
- Don't Watch This Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- Heaven or Hell Spray
- World Divided Player Cards
- Coalition: Cobra Marshal
Free Items:
- Ragna-Rock Out Buddy
Tier 7
Premium Items:
- .SYS Player Card
- 10X Radiant Points
- .Sys Buddy
- Backseat Coaching Spray
- .Sys Stinger
Free Items:
- 10X Radiant Points
- Finest Title
Tier 8
Premium Items:
- Charge Needed Spray
- Deep Divisions Buddy
- Fade ID Palyer Card
- 10X Radiant Points
- Hue Shift Spectre
Free Items:
- Look Behind You Spray
Tier 9
Premium Items:
- 10X Radiant Points
- When Bunnies Attack Player Card
- Pretty Pretty Please Spray
- Terible Day for Rain Spray
- .Sys Vandal
Free Items:
- Ultrabright Torch Buddy
Tier 10
Premium Items:
- Cap? No Cap? Spray
- Playzilla Trickmaster Buddy
- Unstoppable // Phoenix Player Card
- 10X Radiant Points
- .Sys Meelee
Free Items:
- Coalition: Cobra Frenzy
- Yellows on Rails Player Card
Epilogue
Premium Items:
- Epilogue: It's Stinger Time Spray Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- 10X Radiant Points
- 10X Radiant Points
- Epilogue: Penguin Precision Player Card
Players will get eight weeks to complete the Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass. These items will be rewarded to the players as they reach the required XP by completing Daily and Weekly Challenges.