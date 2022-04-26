When does Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 start on Mumbai (India) server?

Once again, it is almost time for a new Act to commence in Valorant. Every two months, the developers come up with a new Act full of changes, along with some new additions such as maps and Agents. These changes keep the game fresh and attractive for players.

With the upcoming patch 4.08, Riot Games is ready to start another new Act in the game. With the forthcoming Episode 4 Act 3, users will receive a new Agent, Fade, and a new Battlepass full of skins, cosmetics, and rewards to grind. The publisher is also ready to make some critical changes to Jett and Sova.

Valorant gamers are eagerly waiting for the new update to go live so that they can start their Episode 4 Act 3 grind. Indian fans don't have to wait for that long as the update is expected to come by tomorrow morning.

When can Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 be expected on Mumbai server?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Initiator Agent, is here to hunt you down. Go ahead, try to hide. Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Initiator Agent, is here to hunt you down. Go ahead, try to hide. https://t.co/qcaVNMI7ZO

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 is set to arrive with patch 4.08. The introduction of the new update will see lots of changes. The developers have revealed some details of the upcoming update, which has increased the hype among fans.

The new Act will arrive on the main servers on April 27. However, for the Mumbai server, there will be a delay. Players in the South Asian region can access the new update early on April 28, possibly between 2.30 am and 3.30 am IST.

What to expect in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3

Since the game's launch in 2020, users have experienced many changes. The developers have always tried to keep it entertaining and interesting by bringing in exciting changes, new rewards, items, cosmetics, and skin bundles.

With the upcoming Act, Riot is ready to drop a new Battlepass for gamers to grind. It will consist of the Coalition Cobra, SYS, and Hue Shift collections, along with some new sprays, cards, and gun buddies. The developers are also ready to introduce a new RGX 11z Pro skin bundle to the game with the latest patch.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The nightmare’s real. Get a sneak peek at Fade’s gameplay, VALORANT’s upcoming Initiator Agent. The nightmare’s real. Get a sneak peek at Fade’s gameplay, VALORANT’s upcoming Initiator Agent. https://t.co/0nnWi1HVwt

However, all the players are most excited about the new Initiator Agent, Fade. After watching the gameplay trailer, they could not wait much longer to try her out on the field. The upcoming changes to Jett and Sova will also make it more exciting for users.

The Competitive Queue will be disabled in the next few hours before the new Act arrives. Gamers can start their grind again after the latest patch goes live in the game.

