Competitive shooters and graffiti have gone hand in hand for ages. Valorant is no exception in this regard.

Valorant players can use their chosen sprays on walls and other surfaces. This is entirely an act of expressing themselves with the help of assorted spraypaints. Although through gaming history, acts of expressing self have ended up fueling more bad manners (known as BM) and impudence. But it’s still a nice touch and it livens up the atmosphere within Valorant, just as it used to, in Team Fortress 2, Counter-Strike, or Overwatch.

Sprays, although, has been quite a conventional feature in shooters as mentioned above, Riot has put their own spin on it and made it stand out among others.

Send us your spray set up and we'll rate yours. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 9, 2021

How to use sprays in Valorant

The default keybind for using sprays in Valorant is T.

The player can press the hotkey while looking at a wall or ground to use their sprays. Depending on where the player was aiming at while pressing the hotkey, the spray would appear on that surface.

The default keybind can, of course, be changed as per a player’s preference.

The most unique and innovative thing about Valorant sprays is that a player can equip three sprays depending on the time in a round. Players can choose pre, mid and postround sprays from their Collection tab. Thus, a player can use sprays a maximum of three times each round.

The Spray selection tab in Valorant

For example, a player can use a courteous ‘GLHF’ spray in the preround slot. Then an agent-specific spray for the midround and then a salt shaker spray for the postround to inflict sass.

Players can unlock sprays in a plethora of ways. Sprays can be easily obtained by just leveling up accounts and leveling up agent contracts. The Valorant Battle Pass also provides players with some amazing sprays.

What are you grinding for this Battlepass? pic.twitter.com/0HhayjwieU — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 8, 2021