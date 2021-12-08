Valorant players confirmed to receive Gun Buddy as end of year gift

Valorant fans are in for a treat this holiday season, as Riot Games will be handing out an “end of the year” gun buddy as a gift to all the players.

Gun buddies are the perfect way to give weapons a more personalized touch, and users will now get to show off their holiday spirit with the new weapon accessory.

While it’s not confirmed which exact gun buddy players will be receiving in the coming weeks, Mike from ValoranLeaks is quite sure that the recent accessory he data mined from the Valorant patch 3.12 update is probably the one that the gamers will be receiving.

However, users will not be able to get their hands on the “end of year” gun buddy just yet. They will need to wait until the Valorant Champions is done and the Champions cosmetic bundle is rotated out of the shop.

New end of year gun buddy and Snowfall skin line to arrive in Valorant

The “end of year” gun buddy is not the only cosmetic Valorant fans will be looking out for this December, as Riot will also bring in the Snowfall cosmetic line this holiday season.

The new collection will share the same tone as last year’s Winterwunderland, which, too, came out in December, right before rounding out the year. And much like the previous set, the Snowfall skins do not look like they will come with a finisher. However, that theory is up for debate till the outfits officially make their way to the store after the Valorant Champions event.

The Snowfall collection will include the following weapons:

Ares - 1275 Valorant Points (VP)

Phantom - 1275 VP

Judge - 1275 VP

Classic - 1275 VP

Wand - 2550 VP

The upcoming Valorant cosmetic line is expected to be Delux-tiered, and according to Mike, it’s scheduled to go live on December 15. The “end of year” gun buddy is also rumored to be made available to players once the Snowfall line hits the stores.

Edited by Ravi Iyer