5 iconic moments in Valorant Game Changers Championship  2022

Valorant's Game Changers Championship was an offline international tournament held between November 15-21 in Berlin. The top Valorant teams in the contest comprised women and players from marginalized genders.

The teams were from regions like NA, EMEA, APAC, LATAM, Brazil, and Japan. They went toe-to-toe against each other to become the first-ever World Champion in the Game Changers Championship.

VCT 2022 has provided fans with many memorable moments, and Valorant's Game Changers Championship was nothing short of it. From insane clutches to big upset matches, it was a spectacle to behold.

Highlights and memorable moments in Valorant Game Changers Championship 2022

1) Titans clash early

Game Changers has always had two teams that fans have talked about the most. NA's Cloud9 White and EMEA's G2 Gozen. Both teams have decimated other teams in their respective regions, which has always led fans to the question: who would win if they were to battle it out against each other?

On the first day's third match, we finally got the matchup of the titans - Cloud9 White vs G2 Gozen. Both teams put on top-quality performances and displayed their skills throughout. In the end, G2 Gozen defeated Cloud9 White by winning the series 2-1.

2) Lorri Sheriff clutch

Certain moments in esports make the crowd and the players stand up on their feet with excitement. Shopify Rebellion's Lorri gave the fans one such moment during their match against Guild X.

It was the sixth round, and Shopify was on a low buy with most pistols. Guild X planted the spike on the B site. In their retake, Shopify killed one enemy, but the rest died in the process, leaving Lorri alone with just a Sheriff.

Lorri took two headshots on the site, then proceeded to do one of the most insane flicks on another on B central. Lastly, she cut the noise to kill the final enemy in B Halls and defused the spike. It was one of the best clutches in Valorant history.

3) Shopify Rebellion defeats Cloud9 White

Shopify Rebellion is one of the top teams from Valorant's Game Changers in the NA region. They have some great strategies and incredibly talented players. However, Shopify would permanently lose to NA's top Game Changers team, Cloud9 White. But that changed during the event.

In the Lower Bracket Semi-finals, the teams clashed against each other. Both teams gave each other a tough time, but the Shopify Rebellion eventually broke the curse and defeated Cloud9 White by 2-1. They proceeded to the Lower Bracket finals. It was a series that genuinely thrilled the audience.

4) mimi 1v4 clutch

G2 Gozen is an absolute powerhouse of a team that has been at the top of the EMEA region for quite some time. G2 Gozen's mimi is one of the best players in the Game Changers scene, and she proved that in this tournament.

In the 14th round of G2 Gozen's matchup against Cloud9 White on Pearl, G2 managed to plant the spike on the B site. G2 lost its players quickly and only got one kill while retaking, leaving mimi alone on the flank. She quickly got two kills with her spectre on B main and picked up a bulldog.

mimi then used her Barrier Orb to get some cover. Her Barrier was broken, but mimi hit an insane headshot onto one enemy through its gap. She then proceeded to tap the spike and bait out the last enemy, only to a headshot that player as well. It was easily one of the best 1v4 clutches in the entirety of Valorant.

5) G2 Gozen reverse sweeps to become the first-ever Game Changers World Champions

G2 Gozen was one of the tournament favorites coming into the event. They have already established themselves as a top team in Valorant Game Changer's EMEA region and even in this event. However, in the Grand Finals, NA's Shopify Rebellion gave them a run for their money.

Shopify had a fantastic start. They defeated G2 in Pearl, which was their map pick. They could even win on Bind, their pick, giving themselves a lead of 2-0 in the best of 5 (BO5) series.

By this point, many people started writing G2 out but didn't give up. G2 Gozen came back much stronger on the following three maps. They gave Shopify only 10 rounds in the last three maps making it a dominant win. It was a reverse sweep for the ages, which led to G2 Gozen's victory and made them the first-ever World Champions in Valorant's Game Changers Championship.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

